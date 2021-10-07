U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

China Arthroscopy Market Report 2021

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Arthroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

China's arthroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 485.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6%

The increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing prevalence of arthritis is expected to drive the market over the next few years.

In sports, such as football, basketball, and tennis, knee injuries are most common. Running injuries can result from abrupt stops, tilting, pivoting, jumping, and sharp turns. According to the MedSci-Clinician Development Platform, sports injuries account for 10% - 20% of all injuries in China and are on the rise. The current rate of sports injuries in China is almost identical to that of some developed countries, such as the U.S.

Arthroscopy is the most effective treatment for major sports injuries. It is a minimally invasive procedure that is suggested for sports injuries in cases where open surgery is not required. Arthroscopy is commonly performed to repair knee and shoulder injuries, such as ACL tears, SLAP, and Bankart labral tears, meniscus tears, AC joint arthritis and separations, shoulder joint fractures, bursitis, and impingement, torn rotator cuffs, and cartilage damage, and ligament tears. All these factors, thereby, propel the growth of the market.

However, the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market. Postponement of surgeries related to knee, shoulder, hip, and other joints resulted in declining sales of arthroscopy devices.

China Arthroscopy Market Report Highlights

  • The ablation systems product segment accounted for 45.4% of the revenue share in 2019 on account of a rising prevalence of chronic pain disorders such as osteoporosis and arthritis, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries

  • The knee application segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2019.Increasing prevalence of knee arthritis, technological advancements, and rapid adoption of arthroscopes in joint replacement surgeries for precision are major factors likely to drive the segment

  • The arthroscope segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period. Technological advancements coupled with a growing inclination for non-invasive surgical procedures is expected to propel segment growth over the projected period

  • Key players operating in the market are engaging in new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to gain revenue share and strengthen market presence. For instance, in September 2020, Smith & Nephew launched REDAPT System for revision total hip arthroplasty in China

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Segment Outlook
3.2.1 Product
3.2.2 Application
3.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
4.1 Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent market outlook
4.1.2 Related/Ancillary market outlook
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Market driver analysis
4.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of arthritis & growing joint surgeries
4.2.1.2 Increasing incidence of sports injuries
4.2.1.3 Increasing penetration of minimally invasive procedures
4.2.2 Market restraint analysis
4.2.2.1 High cost of arthroscopy devices
4.2.2.2 Risks associated with arthroscopy devices
4.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools
4.3.1 PESTLE analysis
4.3.2 Porter's five forces analysis
4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.5 Regulatory & Reimbursement Framework
4.6 Impact of COVID - 19: Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 5 China Arthroscopy Market: Product Analysis
5.1 China Arthroscopy Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 China Arthroscopy Product Market: Segment Dashboard
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the Product Segment
5.3.1 Powered Shaver Systems
5.3.2 Visualization Systems
5.3.3 Fluid Management Systems
5.3.4 Ablation Systems
5.3.5 Arthroscopes
5.3.6 Arthroscope Implants
5.3.7 Accessories and Disposables

Chapter 6 China Arthroscopy Market: Application Analysis
6.1 China Arthroscopy Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 China Arthroscopy application Market: Segment Dashboard
6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the Application Segment
6.3.1 Hip
6.3.2 Knee
6.3.3 Shoulder
6.3.4 Foot and Ankle
6.3.5 Hand and Wrist
6.3.6 Elbow

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players
7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
7.3.1 Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures
7.3.2 Company market position analysis (Market presence, employee strength, Product portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)
7.4 Company Profiles

  • Zhejiang Shendasiao Medical Instrument CO., LTD.

  • TITMED

  • Shrek (SHANGHAI Shiyin Medical Co., Ltd.)

  • Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument CO., LTD.

  • Xuzhou Hengjia Electronic Technology CO., LTD

  • Stryker

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Arthrex, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3r8en

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-arthroscopy-market-report-2021-301395057.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

