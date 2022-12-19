China and ASEAN Embraced New Opportunities of Cooperation in Food Industry

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CRIOnline:

Recently, the 2nd China-ASEAN Cooperation Forum on Food Safety Nutrition and Health was held in Fangchenggang, Guangxi, China. Participants discussed and shared their experiences on food safety standards and nutrition policies in order to help implement RCEP, to promote the "Fangchenggang International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone" as a platform for food safety and nutrition innovation, and to tap food as medicine, new food ingredients and traditional specialties in different countries.

Photo on the forum scene, provided by the Publicity Department of the CPC Fangchenggang Municipal Committee

Liu Jinfeng, Director General of the Department of Food Safety Standards, Risk Surveillance and Assessment of the National Health Commission of China, briefed at the forum that, in recent years, China has been building a food safety and nutrition innovation platform in Fangchenggang for SCO and ASEAN member states, aiming to make it an international exchange platform that integrates the industry, universities and research institutes as well as application and marketing. The platform has already achieved good outcomes in its first phase, bringing new opportunities for cooperation and development of food industry in Guangxi and ASEAN.

Mayor Huang Jiang said that Fangchenggang, located at the forefront of China-ASEAN open cooperation, is ready to work together with Chinese and foreign organizations to build big platforms for cooperation and exchanges, big health and food industries, and big think tanks for cooperation and innovation. It will accelerate the construction of a food safety and nutrition inspection and testing center, a food safety and nutrition technology innovation and research center, an international (ASEAN) food safety research center, and a food safety and nutrition innovation technology incubation center, a specialty food industry cluster innovation and development center, and a food safety and nutrition health education base, to provide solid support for clustering development of food, nutrition and health industries in new food ingredients, food and medicine substances, and local specialty food products. (by Lei Qijun)

SOURCE CRIOnline