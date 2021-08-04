China Assisted Reproduction Market Report 2021-2025: Great Market Potential, Unbalanced Distribution of Service Resources, and Low Degree of Localization of Medical Equipment

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Assisted Reproduction Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Living environment, work pressure, and delayed age of first marriage and first childbearing lead to an increase in infertility rate year by year, and the incidence of female infertility in China ranges from 12.5% to 15%.

By the end of 2019, there were about 308 million women aged 21-49 in China, that is, about 38.5 million-46.2 million women of school age suffered from infertility. In addition, there were more than 48 million infertile couples in China.



There are currently 517 medical institutions approved to carry out ART services in China. According to the total number of ART service cycles in 2020, the average number of service cycles per institution is more than 2,600. Among them, public assisted reproductive medical institutions accounted for more than 90%, and the service volume of public medical institutions accounted for more than 95% due to their large scale and high-quality doctors.

According to the license qualifications of all assisted reproductive medical institutions, there are currently 396 institutions that can provide IVF services, and only 70 institutions that can provide PGT services, accounting for 14% of all assisted reproductive institutions.



According to field investigation and interview, the cost of IVF is about 60,000 yuan per cycle, and that of AI is about 5,000 yuan per cycle. At present, 9.6 million infertile couples need ART services, and the ratio of IVF to AI is 19:7, so the market demand scale of IVF is 421.2 billion yuan, that of AI is 12.9 billion yuan, and that of the whole ART market reaches 434.1 billion yuan.

In 2020, domestic IVF service scale will be 57.1 billion yuan, AI service scale will be 1.8 billion yuan, and ART total service scale will be 58.9 billion yuan, which means that there is still a potential market space of 375.2 billion yuan in China.



To sum up, China's assisted reproductive industry has three characteristics: great market development potential, uneven distribution of assisted reproductive service resources, and strong dependence on imports of assisted reproductive medicines and instruments.

Story continues

Great market development potential: 9.6 million infertile couples, with a market demand gap of 375.3 billion yuan to be met. Uneven distribution of auxiliary reproductive service resources: public auxiliary reproductive medical institutions account for more than 90%, only 70 have the qualification of third-generation IVF service, the eastern coastal provinces have sufficient auxiliary reproductive service resources, while the central and western provinces lack auxiliary reproductive resources.

The import dependence of auxiliary reproductive medical equipment is strong: 95% of auxiliary reproductive high-value consumable medical equipment and 80% of auxiliary reproductive medicines depend on imports, and the degree of localization is low.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Profile: Great Market Potential, Unbalanced Distribution of Service Resources, and Low Degree of Localization Of Medical Equipment

1.1 Serving 9.6 million infertile couples, with public institutions taking the lead

1.2 The industrial chain pattern has been established, but the localization of upstream medical equipment is low

1.3 3752 billion supply and demand gap depicts the blue ocean of domestic alternative market



2 Domestic Substitution: Phased and Progressive Substitution, and Localization of Medical Equipment has a Long Way to Go

2.1 Domestic substitution of medical devices: Assisted reproductive fluids and PGT reagents become the core of substitution

2.2 domestic substitution of drugs: ovulation-promoting drugs become the core of substitution

2.3 Case analysis: weituo biology



3 Service Empowerment: Based on Laboratory Construction, Create An All-Round Forward Empowerment Matrix

3.1 Auxiliary reproductive medical service resources are unevenly distributed, and service capabilities are uneven

3.2 Forward empowerment of upstream enterprises to enhance the service capacity of downstream medical institutions

3.3 Case Analysis: Yikang Gene



4 Future Trend: Technology And Policy Are Driven, And Digital Technology Builds Intelligent Service

4.1 Technological innovation and examination and approval reform promote the accelerated expansion of domestic brand market share

4.2 Construction of Digital Ecological Base of Assisted Reproductive Industry Chain in New Medical Infrastructure

4.3 Operation management and channel construction have become the optimal strategy for differentiated development of private assisted reproduction



Companies Mentioned

Topchoice Medical Co.,Inc.

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited

YikonGenomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twv1yy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



