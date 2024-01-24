China Funds Attemp to Cool Retail Frenzy Over US Stock ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- China’s mutual fund houses are trying to tamp down investors’ enthusiasm for US stocks, putting new restrictions on buying into their products as demand soars.

China Asset Management Co. halted subscriptions into a pair of mutual funds that invest in the exchange-traded funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500, according to its statement Wednesday. The firm warned of a rising premium on one of its ETFs over the value of its underlying asset, and said restrictions are meant to protect investors and ensure stable fund operations.

Bosera Asset Management Co. is also seeking to cool investor zeal, limiting the daily purchases of mutual fund products linked to the Bosera Standard And Poor’s 500 ETF QDII to 1 million yuan ($139,440). Investors buying the ETF directly, however, would not be subject to the restriction.

The firms’ moves reflect attempts to mitigate possible fallouts from domestic investors’ frenzy in chasing US stock gauges’ new highs, which stand in stark contrast to the Chinese stock benchmark that sank to fresh five-year lows.

Premium spikes for ETFs are created when investors aggressively bid up the fund. Restricting purchases of these mutual fund products that track the popular US ETFs would close off one channel for many Chinese investors to participate in the rally abroad.

ChinaAMC is requesting a minimum of 1 million shares for subscriptions and redemption into its ChinaAMC Standard and Poor’s 500 ETF QDII fund, according to a separate filing. The ETF rose as much as 9.8% to a record Wednesday. A day earlier, turnover had surged to over 100 times the average in the past two months.

The premium on the ETF reached as high as 18% on Wednesday, according to local fund tracker East Money Information Co.

--With assistance from Helen Sun.

