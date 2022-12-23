U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.50
    +12.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,325.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,094.50
    +40.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.50
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.93
    +1.44 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.38 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.84
    +1.77 (+8.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6680
    +0.3160 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,853.57
    +18.06 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.89
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.49
    +17.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

China Auto Sunroof Export Report 2022: Main Export Countries, Analysis 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Auto Sunroof Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is one of the major auto parts producers and exporters in the world. Auto sunroof is also one of the important components of China's auto parts exports.

In 2021, China exported 897,400 sets of automotive sunroofs (including electric sunroofs and manual sunroofs, the same below), up 36.9% year-on-year, with an export value of US$183 million, up 40.9% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2022, China exported 671,000 sets of automotive sunroofs, up 3.0% year-on-year, with an export value of US$157 million, up 14.8% year-on-year.

China's exports of automotive sunroofs are mainly electric sunroofs and manual sunroofs. The publisher's analysis, electric sunroofs are China's main export type. In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the export volume of electric sunroofs accounted for about 90% of the total exports of automotive sunroofs, and the export value was more than 95% of the total exports of automotive sunroofs.

In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the average price of China's automotive sunroof exports continued to grow. The average price of China's automotive sunroof exports increased slightly in 2018-2021, generally remaining in the price range of US$190-210 per set. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's automotive sunroof exports was US$233.8 per set, up 11.5% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis, China's automotive sunroof export average price growth is mainly driven by the growth of the average export price of electric sunroof. In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the export price of electric sunroof increased from US$207.3 per set to US$251.6 per set. The export price of manual sunroofs is more volatile, rising and falling. In the first three quarters of 2022, China's average export price of manual sunroofs was US$77.0 per set, down 5.2% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported automotive sunroofs to 83 countries and regions, and the publisher analyzedthat India, the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea were the main export destinations for Chinese automotive sunroofs by export volume. In terms of the export destination of electric sunroofs, these five countries are also the major export destinations of China's electric sunroofs by export volume.

The publisher's analysis shows that India is the largest exporter of electric sunroofs to China. In 2021, China exported 290.0 thousand sets of electric sunroofs to India, accounting for 36.4% of the total export volume of electric sunroofs, and the export value of US$68.4 million, accounting for 38.8% of the total export value of electric sunroofs.

The publisher's analysis, Australia, the Russian Federation, Germany, Italy and France are the main export destination of Chinese manual sunroofs, among which, Australia is the largest export volume of Chinese manual sunroofs. In 2021, China exported 28,300 sets of manual sunroofs to Australia, accounting for 33.8% of the total export volume of manual sunroofs, and the export value of US$3.4 million, accounting for 49.6% of the total export value of manual sunroofs.

The publisher expects that China's automotive sunroof exports are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032. On the one hand, auto sunroofs produced by local auto parts manufacturers in China will continue to be exported. On the other hand, the factories set up by Chinese auto parts companies in Vietnam, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries will also export a large number of auto parts, including sunroofs, to various parts of the world.

Topics covered:

  • China's Auto Sunroof Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Auto Sunroof Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Auto Sunroof Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Auto Sunroof Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Auto Sunroof Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Auto Sunroof Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Auto Sunroof Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Auto Sunroof Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Auto Sunroof Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1 2018-2022 China's Auto Sunroof Export Analysis
1.1. China's Auto Sunroof Export Scale
1.1.1. China's Auto Sunroof Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Auto Sunroof Export Value
1.1.3. China's Auto Sunroof Export Price
1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Auto Sunroofs
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2 2018-2022 China Electric Sunroof Export Analysis
2.1 Electric Sunroof Export Volume
2.2 Electric Sunroof Export Value
2.3 Electric Sunroof Export Price
2.4 Analysis of Electric Sunroof Exports by Type
2.4.1. Export Volume of Various Types of Electric Sunroofs
2.4.2. Export Value of Various Types of Electric Sunroofs
2.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Electric Sunroofs
2.5 Electric Sunroof Export Destinations
2.5.1. By Export Volume
2.5.2. By Export Value

3 2018-2022 China Manual Sunroof Export Analysis
3.1. Manual Sunroof Export Volume
3.2. Manual Sunroof Export Volume
3.3. Manual Sunroof Export Price
3.4 Analysis of Various Types of Manual Sunroof Exports
3.4.1. Export Volume of all Kinds of Manual Sunroofs
3.4.2. Export Value of All Types of Manual Sunroofs
3.4.3. Export Prices of All Types of Manual Sunroofs
3.5 Manual Sunroof Export Destinations
3.5.1. By Export Volume
3.5.2. By Export Value

4 2018-2022 China Auto Sunroof Main Export Destinations Analysis
4.1 Analysis of Main Export Destinations of Electric Sunroof
4.1.1 India
4.1.2. United States
4.1.3. Brazil
4.1.4. Mexico
4.1.5 Korea
4.1.6. Other Export Destinations
4.2. Manual Sunroof Main Export Destinations Analysis
4.2.1 Australia
4.2.2. Russian Federation
4.2.3 Germany
4.2.4 Italy
4.2.5. France
4.2.6. Other Export Destinations

5 China's Export Outlook for Automotive Sunroofs, 2023-2032
5.1 Factors Affecting China's Auto Sunroof Exports
5.1.1 Favorable Factors
5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
5.2. China's Auto Sunroof Export Forecast, 2023-2032
5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast
5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
5.2.3. Major Export Types of Automotive Sunroofs Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3qgk9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Startup’s $140,000 Car Can Fly Over Traffic Jams

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of hundreds roared in Mandarin as the gull-winged two-seater aircraft rose and hovered roughly 30 meters (100 feet) above their heads, before smoothly lowering back down to earth. “Make us Chinese proud in Dubai!” several of the more enthusiastic shouted in unison.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FT

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthU

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by $1.40, or 1.70%, to $82.38 a barrel at 1044 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.98 a barrel, up $1.49, or nearly 2 % higher. "Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

  • Ukraine War Upends Global Commodities Prices

    The Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions sent energy, agricultural products, and some metals soaring. Then the markets calmed down a bit.

  • European Gas Falls Further Amid Mild Weather and Ample Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell for a fifth day as temperatures are forecast to stay mild into the new year while supplies remain plentiful. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapBench

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • The whack-a-mole economy: U.S. manufacturers struggle with unpredictable supplies

    Glen Calder expected a shipment of gearbox reducers needed to build a particular model of his company's paving machines last week. "No explanation, no excuse, no nothing," fumed Calder, vice president of operations for Calder Brothers Corp., an 80-employee manufacturer in Taylors, South Carolina. Calder said his factory was already cutting steel for the machines that require the Italian parts and would now have to scramble to produce something else.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Germany Revives Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapEur

  • BHP Set to Face $12 Billion UK Suit Over Brazil Dam Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- A UK judge set a trial date of April 2024 for a case against BHP Group over a Brazilian mining-waste disaster, with claimants seeking an estimated £10 billion ($12 billion). Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains;

  • Apple Watches violate AliveCor patents but import ban on hold -U.S. ITC

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc's Apple Watches with an electrocardiogram (ECG) function infringe patents belonging to medical device maker AliveCor Inc, the U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed on Thursday. The ITC said imports of the infringing watches should be banned, but that it would not enforce a ban until appeals were finished in a separate dispute before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), where a panel found AliveCor's patents invalid earlier this month. The Biden Administration will have a 60-day period to decide whether to veto the import ban based on policy concerns.

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.