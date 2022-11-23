U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,725.75
    -28.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.50
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0317
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4330
    +0.2560 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,496.73
    +670.14 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.58
    +18.02 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

China automaker BYD says raises prices for some EV models

·1 min read
2022 Paris Auto Show

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd said on Wednesday it raised prices for three of its electric vehicle models by 2,000 yuan ($279.86) to 6,000 yuan, citing reasons including rising battery prices and the scheduled expiration of some state subsidy plans.

BYD, in a statement published on its official Weibo account, said the national subsidy for some electric and hydro power vehicles will end on Dec. 31, 2022. And the raw material price for batteries has also jumped since the second half of this year, it said.

($1 = 7.1465 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Media Stocks Surge as China Resumes Online Streaming

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of South Korean companies that produce or distribute dramas and movies rallied as China resumed the streaming of a Korean movie after a six-year ban, spurring hopes that more content will be allowed. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy

  • Credit Suisse Plans Deep China Job Cuts Months After Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is cutting at least one-third of its investment-banking workforce and about 40% of research staff in China just two months after agreeing to spend $160 million to take full control of its securities business in the world’s second-largest economy. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for

  • Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment -Yoon's office

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday that South Korea was among its top candidate locations for a giant factory it plans to build in Asia for making electric vehicles (EVs), according to South Korea's presidential office. Musk had made the remark in a video call with President Yoon Suk-yeol, adding that the company planned to step up cooperation with South Korea on supply chains, Yoon's office said. The president asked Musk to build the planned Asian factory in South Korea.

  • FTX Collapse Is 'Not a Crypto Failure,' Says Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer

    The newly appointed majority whip did not mince words when blaming Sam Bankman-Fried and SEC Chair Gary Gensler for the industry's current state.

  • What’s TuAnon? The California Dolphins fan who started it explains the movement, fallout

    The movement — if you want to call it that — was hatched 13 months ago on couches in four living rooms in California, Utah, Arizona and Boston.

  • Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Biggest IPhone Plant in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel, as tensions boiled over after almost a month under tough restrictions intended to quash a Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.

  • Oil prices climb on big drop in U.S. crude stocks, Russia supply uncertainty

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more sharply than expected last week, highlighting supply tightness ahead of a looming European Union ban and G7 price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.61 a barrel at 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.30 a barrel. Uncertainty over how Russia will respond to plans by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to cap Russian oil prices further supported the market, analysts said.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Volkswagen sees China sales on par with 2021 as lockdown impact lingers - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen expects sales in China to stagnate at about 3.3 million vehicles in 2022, its China chief told Handelsblatt on Tuesday, as it struggles to make up the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages in the first half. The carmaker had previously forecast sales of 3.85 million vehicles this year, on par with 2020, but adjusted its expectations in the middle of the year, Ralf Brandstaetter told the German daily. Volkswagen said in July that monthly production volumes across the group had improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter - but a programme implemented to catch up on the first-half shortfall was not enough to compensate for the losses, Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Ford And Volkswagen Folded Argo AI After Failing To Reach Deal With Amazon

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ditched its plan to invest in Argo AI, Bloomberg reports. Argo is a start-up backed by Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Amazon initially planned to use Argo’s self-driving technology to automate some of the electric delivery vans it’s buying from Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), setting up a test fleet in multiple U.S. cities. Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cu

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Stays Within A Buy Zone As Oil Prices Drop?

    Exxon Mobil has gained since beating Q3 earnings and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as oil prices drop?

  • Oil Refiner Valero Rock Solid With Impressive Growth Despite Crude Downturn

    Oil refiner Valero is in a buy zone after strong earnings. Despite downward pressure on oil in recent weeks, the oil stock has held near its buy point.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.