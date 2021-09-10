U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

China Automotive Chassis-By-Wire Report 2021 - Brake-by-Wire Takes the Lead in Mass Production, and Bosch Dominates the field

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Chassis-By-Wire Report, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

China's Brake-by-Wire Assembly Rate Is only 2%, Indicating Huge Growth Potentials

With the mass production of L3-L4 autonomous driving, the necessity of Chassis-by-Wire has become increasingly prominent. What is the status quo of Chassis-by-Wire? What is the more advanced product form? Who will lead this market?

On the whole, companies that deploy Brake-by-Wire and Steer-by-Wire simultaneously are more likely to provide users with integrated Chassis-by-Wire solutions, and will grab more lucrative opportunities before autonomous driving is implemented. At present, such companies include Bosch, CNXMotion (a joint venture between Continental and Nexteer), ZF, Mando and other foreign companies, as well as Chinese companies like NASN.

In addition, China-based Great Wall Motor has also started its layout. It conducts independent research and development of Brake-by-Wire and Steer-by-Wire through its two subsidiaries, EA Chassis and HYCET. In 2023, Great Wall Motor will commercialize smart Chassis-by-Wire which integrates a new EEA, Steer-by-Wire, Brake-by-Wire, Shift-by-Wire, Throttle-by-Wire and Suspension-by-Wire to dabble in L4 autonomous driving.

Brake-by-Wire takes the lead in mass production, and Bosch dominates the field

There are two key Chassis-by-Wire products: Brake-by-Wire and Steer-by-Wire. Brake-by-Wire has taken the lead in mass production thanks to the demand from new energy vehicles and L3 autonomous driving. China's Brake-by-Wire assembly rate was 1.6% in 2020, and it is expected to exceed 2.5% in 2021.

In 2020, Bosch's Brake-by-Wire products (iBooster, iBooster 2.0, IPB) seized a market share of over 90%, signaling an absolute dominant position.

In the EMB era, Brembo, Mando, Haldex, and EA Chassis get a head start

Currently, Brake-by-Wire is mainly divided into Electro-Hydraulic Brake (EHB) and Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB).

EHB evolves from the traditional hydraulic brake system. Compared with the traditional hydraulic brake system, EHB boasts a more compact structure and better braking efficiency. It is currently the main mass production solution of the Brake-by-Wire system. Bosch IPB/iBooster, Continental MK C1/MK C2, ZF TRW IBC, Bethel Automotive Safety Systems WCBS, etc. are all EHB solutions.

EMB completely abandons brake fluid and hydraulic pipelines that are seen in the traditional brake system, but uses the motor to drive the brake to generate the braking force. It is a true Brake-by-Wire system and is expected to become the development trend.

At present, there are no mature EMB products on the market. Major foreign companies such as Brembo, Mando, and Haldex have displayed or released related products, and they may get a head start in future marketization.

Steer-by-Wire represents the next-generation development route

Compared with the booming Brake-by-Wire market, Steer-by-Wire seems too quiet. At present, only four production models of Infiniti adopt mechanically redundant Steer-by-Wire (namely Direct Adaptive Steering? (DAS)) from Kayaba.

DAS retains the mechanical transmission steering mode. When Steer-by-Wire fails, the driver can take over the control. But for autonomous driving, the backup & redundant technology roadmap of the electronic control system may be a better choice.

SBW will see mass production in 2022-2023, with Bosch and Mando taking the lead in layout

Currently, SBW is still dominated by foreign companies. Bosch, Mando, JTEKT, Nexteer, Schaeffler, etc. have taken the lead in the layout, and they will conduct mass production in 2022-2023.

Bosch will launch SBW- Motor Redundant Backup System in 2023

Bosch adopts the redundant backup technology roadmap for the electronic control system. Its Steer-by-Wire system was first unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, but the product is expected to be applied in 2023.

Mando will mass-produce Steer-by-Wire products in 2022

Key Topics Covered:

1. Automotive Chassis
1.1 Vehicle Structure and Role of Chassis
1.2 Chassis Structure and Operating Principle of ICE Vehicles
1.3 Demand of Smart Cars for Chassis Systems
1.4 New Features of Chassis-by-Wire

2. Chassis-by-Wire Market
2.1 Chassis-by-Wire Structure
2.2 Five Systems of Chassis-by-Wire
2.3 Status Quo of Domestic Chassis-by-Wire Industry
2.4 Policies for Brake-by-Wire and Steer-by-Wire
2.5 Steer-by-Wire Market
2.6 Brake-by-Wire Market

3. Leading Chassis-by-Wire Suppliers
3.1 Bosch
3.2 Continental
3.3 Schaeffler
3.4 Nexteer
3.5 ZF
3.6 Brembo
3.7 Bethel Automotive Safety Systems
3.8 Mando
3.9 JTEKT
3.10 NSK
3.11 Kayaba
3.12 Shanghai NASN Automotive Electronics
3.13 Ningbo Tuopu Group
3.14 GLOBAL Technology
3.15 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
3.16 Tianjin TRiNova Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.
3.17 Shanghai Tongyu Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.
3.18 Skywilling
3.19 Nanjing JWD Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.
3.20 China Automotive Innovation Corporation (CAIC)

4. Chassis-by-Wire Application of Automakers
4.1 SAIC
4.2 Dongfeng Motor Corporation
4.3 BYD
4.4 Great Wall Motor
4.5 Chery
4.6 Other OEMs
4.6.1 FAW Hongqi
4.6.2 BAIC BJEV
4.6.3 GAC
4.6.4 Changan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1s9dy

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-automotive-chassis-by-wire-report-2021---brake-by-wire-takes-the-lead-in-mass-production-and-bosch-dominates-the-field-301373257.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

