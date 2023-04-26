China Automotive Gesture Interaction Development Research Report 2023: Control Scope of Gesture Recognition is Extending from Software to Hardware, and from the Inside to the Outside of Cars

Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Gesture Interaction Development Research Report, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the installations rocketed by 315.6% year on year.



China Automotive Gesture Interaction Development Research Report, 2022-2023 analyzes and studies four aspects: gesture interaction technology, benchmarking vehicle gesture interaction solutions, gesture interaction industry chain, and gesture interaction solution providers.

In 2022, the installations of vehicle gesture recognition functions soared by 315.6% on an annual basis.



Accompanied by iterative upgrade of intelligent cockpit technology, cockpit services are evolving from passive intelligence to active intelligence, and the human-computer interaction mode is also shifting from single-modal to multi-modal interaction. In this trend, vehicle gesture interaction functions enjoy a boom. In 2022, gesture recognition (standard configuration) was installed in 427,000 passenger cars in China, a year-on-year spurt of 315.6%, with installation rate up to 2.1%, 1.6 percentage points higher than 2021.



By brand, in 2022 Changan Automobile boasted the highest gesture recognition installation rate, up to 33.0%, 13.1 percentage points higher than 2021. In terms of models, in 2022, Changan Automobile had a total of 6 models (e.g., UNI-V, CS75 and UNI-K) equipped with gesture recognition as a standard configuration, 5 models more than in 2021.



The gesture recognition feature of Changan UNI-K adopts a 3D ToF solution, enabling such functions as song switch and navigation activation. The specific gestures are: swipe the palm horizontally to left/right for playing the previous/next song; make a finger heart for navigating back home; thumb up for navigating to the workplace.



The control scope of gesture recognition is extending from software to hardware, and from the inside to the outside of cars.



As gesture interaction technology gains popularity and finds application in ever more scenarios, vehicle gesture interaction also springs up. At present, automakers are working hard on layout of cockpit interaction functions. Gesture controlled functions have increased from initially in-vehicle infotainment system features (e.g., phone call, media volume and navigation), to body hardware and safety systems (e.g., windows/sunroof/sunshades, doors, and driving).



In addition, manufacturers also make efforts to develop exterior gesture control technology. One example is WEY Mocha that has allowed for gesture control over ignition, forward/backward movement, stop, and flameout outside the car. In the future, gesture recognition will no longer be limited to occupants, and will gradually cover actions of passers-by outside the car, for instance, recognizing command gestures of traffic police on road or gestures made by cyclists around the car.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Gesture Interaction

1.1 Introduction to Gesture Interaction

1.2 Key Features of Gesture Interaction

1.3 Application Scenarios of Gesture Interaction

1.3.1 Mobile Devices

1.3.2 Smart Wearables

1.3.3 Smart Home

1.3.4 Outdoor/Indoor Experience Areas

1.3.5 Automobiles

1.4 Development Route of Automotive Gesture Interaction

1.4.1 Development Route of Gesture Interaction and Intelligent Cockpit

1.4.2 Development Route of Gesture Interaction and Multimodal Interaction

1.4.3 Installation History of Automotive Gesture Interaction

1.4.4 Development History and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Interaction Scenarios

1.4.5 Development Trends of Gesture Interaction



2 Gesture Interaction Industry Chain

2.1 Types of Gesture Interaction Technology

2.2 Development History of Gesture Interaction Technology by Type

2.3 Gesture Interaction Industry Chain

2.4 Gesture Interaction Algorithm

2.5 Gesture Interaction Solution Providers

2.6 Trends of Gesture Interaction Patent Filings

2.7 TOP10 Companies by Number of Gesture Interaction Patents



3 Gesture Interaction Solutions for Benchmarking Models

3.1 Installation of Vehicle Gesture Recognition

3.1.1 Installations & Installation Rate

3.1.2 Ranking of Brands

3.1.3 Ranking of Vehicle Models

3.1.4 Price Features

3.1.5 Installation of Gesture Function in New Models in 2022

3.1.6 Price Features of New Models in 2022

3.2 Cockpit Interaction Modes and Gesture Interaction Functions of Major Models

3.3 Gesture Interaction Solutions for Benchmarking Models

3.3.1 BMW

3.3.2 Li Auto

3.3.3 ARCFOX

3.3.4 Mercedes-Benz

3.3.5 Neta

3.3.6 RADAC & DS & BYTON



4 Gesture Interaction Solution Providers

4.1 Cipia Vision (Eyesight Technologies)

4.2 Ultraleap (Leap Motion)

4.3 Aptiv

4.4 Cerence Inc.

4.5 Melexis

4.6 SenseTime

4.7 uSens

4.8 Geefish Technology

4.9 iGentAI



5 Appendix: Summary of Automotive Gesture Interaction Patents

5.1 Summary of Gesture Interaction Patents of OEMs

5.2 Summary of Gesture Interaction Patents of Suppliers

5.3 Summary of Gesture Interaction Patents of Research Institutes

5.4 Summary of Gesture Interaction Patents of Colleges and Universities

5.5 Summary of Gesture Interaction Patents of Individuals



