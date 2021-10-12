China Automotive Infrared Night Vision System Market 2021: Sales of Passenger Cars Equipped with Night Vision Systems Surged in H12021

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Infrared Night Vision System Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report combs through development trends and market size of automotive infrared night vision, technology routes of main Chinese and foreign night vision system suppliers, and night vision system application of OEMs.

The statistics show that China saw nearly 200,000 traffic accidents happen every year in recent years, 60% of which took place at night and caused 50% of death toll.

In 2021H1, the sales of passenger cars equipped with night vision systems surged.

From the sales of passenger cars packing night vision systems in China, it can be seen that despite an annualized plunge of 32.0% during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the automobile industry has resumed production in China's efforts to control the outbreak, selling 3,655 cars with night vision systems in the first half of 2021 alone, a like-on-like spurt of 231.4%. Wherein, Cadillac, Audi and Volkswagen models were the key contributors to the soaring sales of night vision systems in this period.

In current stage, night vision systems still tend to be mounted on high-class models. Through the lens of the sales of passenger cars packing night vision systems in recent two years, those priced above RMB300,000 swept over 85% of the sales, of which the higher than RMB500,000 cars occupied over 60% share. Meanwhile, cars with prices ranging from RMB250,000 to RMB300,000 carried night vision systems as well, sharing 10.3% of the sales in 2020.

The declining cost of infrared detectors and the improving policies make automotive infrared night vision a promising market.

In the past, high price was an enduring constraint on wide adoption of automotive infrared night vision systems. The technology advances have driven down the cost fast:

The maturing wafer-level and 3D packaging helps to lower the cost of detectors, a key component of infrared night vision system.

The homemade infrared sensors break the foreign monopoly, having a considerable cost advantage.

Smaller pixel size drags down the cost of both infrared detector and system integration. Raytron Technology already develops the world's first large area array uncooled infrared detector with pixel spacing of 8?m and area array size of 1920 1080, meeting the needs of high-end products that require high resolution and light weight.

Infrared imaging technology finds ever wider application in autonomous driving.

Story continues

The application of infrared imaging technology in autonomous driving has become more widespread over the past years, for example:

In December 2020, Zoox introduced its first autonomous battery electric vehicle equipped with the thermal imaging camera provided by Teledyne FLIR. This device can accurately recognize and classify objects in urban streets around the clock.

In March 2021, Apple was granted a patent for the night vision system that combines visible light, near-infrared (NIR), and long-wave infrared (LWIR) sensors. The system is applicable to autonomous vehicles.

On the first day of the Auto Shanghai 2021, Didi Autonomous Driving and Volvo jointly launched "DiDi Gemini", a new-generation L4 autonomous test vehicle which packs a total of 50 sensors including 1 infrared camera.

In May 2021, ADASTEC integrated two Teledyne FLIR thermal imagers into its flowride.ai automation platform, with the primary focus on improving detection and safety of all vulnerable road users on or near the road and at bus stops.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Automotive Infrared Night Vision Technologies

1.1 Definition and Classification of Infrared

1.1.1 Comparison of Advantages and Disadvantages between Infrared and the Other Four Types of Sensors

1.1.2 Application of Infrared Technology in Vehicles

1.1.3 Classification of Application of Infrared Technology in Vehicles

1.2 Definition and Working Principle of Infrared Thermal Imager

1.3 Definition and Classification of Infrared Detector

1.4 Infrared Night Vision Technology

1.4.1 Classification of Night Vision Technology

1.4.2 Active Infrared Night Vision Technology

1.4.3 Passive Infrared Night Vision Technology

1.5 Laws and Regulations Concerning Infrared Night Vision

1.6 Definition of Automotive Night Vision Driving Assistance System

1.6.1 Advantages of Automotive Night Vision Driving Assistance System

2 Automotive Infrared Night Vision System Market

2.1 Global Civil Infrared Market Size, 2015-2023E

2.2 Global Infrared Thermography Market Structure, 2020

2.3 Automotive Infrared Night Vision Market Size in China, 2019-2021

2.4 Sales of Vehicles Equipped with Night Vision Systems (by Price) in China, 2019-2021

2.5 Sales of Vehicles Equipped with Night Vision Systems (by Model) in China, 2019-2021

2.6 Sales of Vehicles Equipped with Night Vision Systems (by Region) in China, 2019-2021

2.7 Automotive Infrared Night Vision Industry Chain

2.7.1 Infrared Night Vision System Industry Chain

2.7.2 Layout of Industry Chain Vendors

2.7.3 Comparison of Products between Major Night Vision System Suppliers Inside and Outside China

2.7.4 Technology Routes and Target Markets of Major Night Vision System Suppliers Inside and Outside China

2.7.5 Comparison of Products between Major Thermal Imager Suppliers Inside and Outside China

2.8 Market and Technology Trends

3 Night Vision System Application of OEMs

3.1 Overview of Night Vision System Application of OEMs

3.1.1 Status Quo of Application

3.1.2 Technical Solutions

3.1.3 System Startup and Activation

3.2 BMW

3.3 Mercedes-Benz

3.4 Audi

3.5 General Motors

3.6 Volkswagen

3.7 BYD

3.8 Other Cases

3.8.1 Installation Cases of Rolls-Royce Night Vision System

3.8.2 Installation Cases of DS7 Night Vision System

3.8.3 Installation Cases of Borgward Night Vision System

3.8.4 Installation of Peugeot 508L Night Vision System

3.8.5 Installation Cases of Hongqi H7 Night Vision System

3.8.6 Porsche Night Vision Assist System

3.8.7 Toyota Night Vision System

3.8.8 Voyah FREE Night Vision System

3.8.9 Apple Car Night Vision System

4 Automotive Infrared Night Vision System Suppliers

4.1 Veoneer

4.2 Xuanyuan iDrive

4.3 Protruly Vision Technology

4.4 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology

4.5 Shenzhen Tianzhi Automotive Electronic Technology

4.6 BrightWay Vision

5 Automotive Infrared Night Vision Suppliers

5.1 Teledyne FLIR

5.2 AdaSky

5.3 Ophir

5.4 Stoneridge -Orlaco

5.5 Lynred

5.6 IRay Technology

5.7 Zhejiang Dali Technology

5.8 North Guangwei Technology

6 Automotive Infrared Camera Module Suppliers

6.1 Hanwha Systems

6.2 SEEK Thermal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/si2l7q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



