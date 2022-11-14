U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.00
    -12.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,709.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,783.75
    -64.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.20
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.01
    -0.95 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.00
    +0.47 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1210
    +1.3660 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,977.46
    +346.97 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.19
    -0.94 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.77
    +26.73 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

China Automotive Integrated Die Casting Industry Research Report 2022: Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Companies Are Making Plans and Layouts in this Booming Field

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Integrated Die Casting Industry Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Integrated Die Casting Research: Upstream, midstream and downstream companies are making plans and layouts in this booming field

Automotive integrated die casting is an automotive manufacturing process proposed and put into practice by Tesla. It redesigns and highly integrates multiple separate and scattered small parts in the original design, then uses a large die casting machine to perform high-pressure die casting at one time, and directly produces a complete large part without the welding process. Compared with traditional automotive manufacturing, automotive integrated die casting has advantages in manufacturing cost, production efficiency, labor cost, model development cycle, performance, materials recycling, etc.

OEMs master the know-how of integrated die casting through independent research and development

After Tesla Model Y adopted the integrated die casting process for the first time, a new wave of integrated die casting has staged worldwide. A complete industrial chain layout has been formed between upstream die casting machine manufacturers, material manufacturers and mold manufacturers, as well as midstream die-casting companies and downstream automakers.

Upstream: Super-large die casting machines debuted, helping vehicle-level integrated die casting

Large die casting machines are the key to realizing automotive integrated die casting. At present, integrated die casting requires 6000T (or above) die casting machines. Globally, IDRA (a wholly-owned subsidiary of L.K. Technology), Buhler Group, as well as China-based L.K. Technology, Haitian Die Casting and Guangdong Yizumi can produce die casting machines over 6000T.

Higher-tonnage die casting machines can facilitate breakthroughs in die casting size and structure. Now, Tesla, L.K. Technology, Guangdong Hongtu, Haitian Die Casting and other companies have started research and development of die casting machines above 12,000T. In September 2022, L.K. Technology and Guangdong Hongtu successfully released a 12,000T super-large intelligent die casting unit jointly, marking the advent of world's highest-tonnage die casting machine. This is expected to boost vehicle-level integrated die-casting.

Midstream: Die casting leaders emerged

As midstream die-casting companies, Wencan Group, Tuopu Group, Guangdong Hongtu, Xusheng Auto Technology, Millison, etc., have deployed automotive integrated die casting by purchasing large die casting equipment and cooperating with automakers.

Currently, Wencan Group, Tuopu Group and Guangdong Hongtu have first-mover advantages in experience accumulation and order intake. All three have established cooperation with automakers and successfully completed the trial production of integrated die casting parts. Especially, Guangdong Hongtu is superior to others thanks to its heat-treatment-free aluminum alloy patent and the yield rate of 85%-90%. So far, it has not only obtained the designation from Xpeng, but also become Tesla's only die casting partner in integrated die casting.

Downstream: Automakers scramble to deploy integrated die casting in a bid to integrate the upper and lower car body

At present, Tesla, NIO, Xpeng, HiPhi, Volvo, Great Wall and other automakers have made progress in the field of automotive integrated die casting.

In terms of emerging automakers, Tesla has officially delivered Model Y with integrated die casting floors. NIO ET5 with an integrated die casting rear subframe is about to be delivered. In addition, Xpeng, Li Auto and HiPhi have put integrated die casting on the agenda, and they may apply it to vehicles in 2023.

As for traditional automakers, Volkswagen and Volvo have a long-term timetable for the layout of integrated die casting, and they expect to achieve mass production around 2025. Chinese automakers Changan and Great Wall have started bidding for integrated die casting projects, and they are likely to accomplish mass production in the next two to three years.

Now, major OEMs mainly apply integrated die casting to the rear floor, the front cockpit, etc. With the advent of higher-tonnage die casting machines, integrated die casting is expected to spread to lower body assembly, upper body integrated casting parts, and even body-in-white in the future.

Tesla plans to replace the 370-part lower body assembly with 2-3 large die casting parts. Tesla has extended the integrated die casting to the front and rear floors. At the same time, the upper cover of the battery pack and the middle floor of the vehicle are combined into one for integrated die casting, which can reduce the vehicle weight by 10% and increase the cruising range by 14%.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Automotive Integrated Die Casting Industry

2. Development Patterns of Automotive Integrated Die Casting Market

3. Enterprise Research: Downstream Automakers

4. Enterprise Research: Upstream Manufacturers of Die Casting Machines, Materials and Molds

5. Enterprise Research: Midstream Die Casting Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned

  • L.K. Technology

  • Haitian Die Casting

  • Yizumi

  • Buhler Group

  • Lizhong Group

  • Guangzhou Die and Mould Manufacturing

  • SCIVEDA MOULD

  • Guangdong Wencan Die Casting

  • Guangdong Hongtu Technology

  • Eontec

  • Tuopu Group

  • Xusheng Auto Technology

  • Millison

  • Asiaway Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttpeve

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Oil falls on China COVID surge and firmer dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world's biggest crude importer. WTI crude futures fell 95 cents, or 1.1%, to $88.01 after advancing 2.9% on Friday. "U.S. dollar strength appears to be weighing on oil and the broader commodities complex this afternoon," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • Elon Musk Schools Bernie Sanders

    Elon Musk has his list of favorite enemies. In the automotive industry, of course, there is General Motors . The billionaire still hasn't recovered from Democratic President Joe Biden's assertion that the Detroit automaker was the dominant force in transforming the auto industry toward cleaner, less polluting vehicles.

  • With Less Excitement Around Singles’ Day, Alibaba and JD.com Keep Sales Results Under Wraps

    Alibaba revealed that this year's GMV results "stayed in line" with last year's performance "despite macro challenges and COVID-related impact." JD.com said sales "surpassed industry growth rate" and "set new records."

  • BlackRock in Pact With Saudi Wealth Fund for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyBlackRock Inc signed a pact with Saudi Arabia’s $620 billion wealth fund to explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East.Projects will be sourced across sec

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • Walmart Is Flexing Its Muscle Again

    The largest U.S. retailer and other industry giants are taking an increasingly aggressive stance with suppliers as the economy slows. “The world has turned.”

  • This Small IoT Semiconductor Company Designs Chips for Amazon

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) and the company's solutions for the Internet-of-Things (IoT) market. An impressive metric about this small semiconductor company is its largest customer is less than five percent of total revenue.

  • Inflation, Supply-Chain Woes Hit Medical-Device Makers

    Across the industry, certain semiconductors and specialized plastics, metals and resins are hard to come by.

  • Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

    Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. While MediaTek's most advanced smartphone chips are made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Taiwan, Tsai said some older smartphone chips are made by GlobalFoundries Inc, which has factories in places like the U.S. and Singapore, and pointed to an announcement earlier this year to make its chips at Intel Corp’s fabrication facilities.

  • Saudi wealth fund, BlackRock to jointly explore Mideast infrastructure projects

    Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and BlackRock have signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, focused on Saudi Arabia. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages more than $600 billion in assets, said their non-binding memorandum of understanding will serve as the anchor for BlackRock's Middle East infrastructure strategy. It added that the world's biggest fund manager plans to build a dedicated infrastructure investment team in Riyadh.

  • China’s Commodities Demand Will Sink While Covid Zero Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s easing of some virus restrictions spurred a sharp rally across commodities last week because the health of the world’s raw materials markets hinges to such a large degree on how much China is buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefa

  • How Britain's electric car revolution took a wrong turn

    When Margaret Thatcher opened Britain’s first Nissan plant in 1986, it was a new dawn for the British car industry.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy

    American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO ), which a week ago released some...