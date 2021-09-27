U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9640
    +0.2790 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,865.32
    -619.59 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

China Automotive Steering System Markets Report 2021 - EPS Occupies the Passenger Car Market While HPS and EHPS Dominate the Commercial Vehicle Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Steering System Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

EPS occupies the passenger car market, while HPS and EHPS dominate the commercial vehicle market

In Chinese passenger car steering system market, the share of EPS has increased from 80.1% in 2016 to 96.4% in 2020; only a small number of passenger cars adopt HPS and EHPS solutions. Relatively speaking, the higher the price of cars, the higher the proportion of EPS solutions applied.

Due to its small size, low power consumption, light weight and flexibility, EPS is the first choice for new energy vehicles. EPS accounted for 99.91% of the new energy passenger car market in 2020, and this proportion is expected to reach 100% in the future.

HPS and EHPS are usually seen in most commercial vehicles, especially heavy-duty vehicles, thanks to their high power and low prices. In 2020, China's commercial vehicle steering systems were still dominated by HPS and EHPS, of which EHPS made up for 40.1%. However, the market shares of HPS and EHPS will gradually be grabbed by EPS in the future because they not only consume lots of power, but also cause hydraulic oil leakage, which do not meet environmental protection requirements.

The EPS penetration rate of local passenger car brands is gradually increasing. In the Chinese passenger car market, the EPS penetration rate of Chinese passenger car brands is much lower than that of foreign passenger car brands. In 2020, the former was 90.7%, while the latter hit as high as 100%. However, with the gradual tightening of environmental protection, local brands will gradually abandon the polluting steering systems such as HPS and EHPS. By 2026, the EPS penetration rate of Chinese passenger car brands is expected to reach 100%.

EPS is the key to ADAS functions, while SBW is one of the key technologies for fully autonomous driving

The automotive steering system is closely related to the development of autonomous driving. At present, EPS is the key to ADAS functions, serving different levels of autonomous driving with typical ADAS functions like APA, LDW&LKA and DSR. However, in essence, the steering signal of EPS still comes from the driver, while the steering signal of SBW stems from the algorithm. Therefore, SBW can be completely separated from the driver to control steering as one of the key technologies for fully automatic driving in the future.

At present, some automotive steering system companies have begun to deploy autonomous driving.

Nexteer Automotive can cover L1-L5 autonomous driving through its EPS, high-availability EPS, SBW and other product portfolios. 32% of EPS orders signed by the company are involved with L3-L5 ADAS/AD functions. The ADAS-related patents accounted for 22.7% of the company's total in 2020.

In terms of autonomous driving and advanced driving assistance, JTEKT develops and produces EPS that meets the national standard ISO26262 for automotive functional safety. By dual-systemizing the torque sensor that monitors the driver's operation and the motor drive that provides the steering assist torque, the sustainability of EPS is improved. In addition, JTEKT has developed SBW technology for autonomous driving above L3.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Automotive Steering System
1.1 Definition
1.2 Classification
1.3 HPS
1.4 EHPS
1.5 EPS
1.5.1 EPS Classification
1.6 SBW System
1.6.1 Structure of SBW System
1.6.2 Road Sense Feedback Control Strategy of SBW System
1.6.3 Steering Execution Control Strategy of SBW System
1.6.4 Redundant Design of SBW System
1.6.5 Classification of SBW System
1.7 Industry Chain

2. Automotive Steering System Market
2.1 Development History
2.2 Application of Various Products
2.3 Market Size
2.4 Market Structure
2.5 Major Market Players
2.6 Competitive Landscape
2.7 Trends of Automotive Steering Application
2.8 Trends of Automotive Steering Technology

3. Automotive Steering System Market Segments
3.1 EPS
3.1.1 Market Size
3.1.2 Penetration Rate
3.1.3 Market Structure
3.1.4 EPS SWOT Analysis
3.2 HPS
3.3 SBW
3.3.1 SBW and Chassis-by-Wire
3.3.2 Layout of Vendors in the SBW Field
3.3.3 Layout of Automakers in the SBW Field
3.3.4 Layout of Automakers --- Infiniti's SBW System
3.3.4 Layout of Automakers --- Electronic Mechanical SBW system of Great Wall
3.3.5 Comparison of Main SBW Products/Technologies
3.3.6 SBW Patent Application
3.3.7 SBW-related standards
3.3.8 Difficulties in SBW Development
3.3.9 SBW SWOT Analysis
3.3.10 Prediction for SBW Market Size

4. Domestic Automotive Steering System Companies
4.1 Nexteer Automotive
4.2 Zhejiang Shibao
4.3 Fuxin Dare Automotive
4.4 China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
4.5 FAWER Automotive Parts
4.6 Elite
4.7 Zhejiang Wanda
4.8 Jiangmen Xingjiang
4.9 Yubei Steering System
4.10 Jiangsu Golden Transmission Co., Ltd.
4.11 VIE Pump
4.12 Shandong Xianhe Yuexin Electromechanical Co., Ltd.
4.13 Nanjing Donghua Intelligent Steering System Co., Ltd.
4.14 Jiangsu Gangyang Co., Ltd.
4.15 Jiangsu Nanyang Nisemo Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
4.16 Defu Steering
4.17 Hubei Tri-Ring Group
4.18 Ningbo Tuopu Group

5. Foreign Automotive Steering System Companies
5.1 JTEKT
5.2 Bosch
5.2.7 Development in China
5.3 NSK
5.4 Hitachi Astemo
5.5 Mando
5.6 ThyssenKrupp
5.7 KYB
5.8 ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69463o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-automotive-steering-system-markets-report-2021---eps-occupies-the-passenger-car-market-while-hps-and-ehps-dominate-the-commercial-vehicle-market-301385857.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock had popped 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday after Tesla announced over the weekend that it has activated the "request" button on its cars. FSD is also in a sense a marketing program, because the safer the software appears in the real world, the more likely Tesla owners will be to ante up $10,000 apiece (or $199 a month) to get it activated.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Gaining Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignGas for October delivery gaine

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The first electric truck hits the road, and it’s not a Ford, Tesla or Hummer

    Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.