China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (SGX:G92) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (SGX:G92) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for China Aviation Oil (Singapore), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$21m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$580m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, China Aviation Oil (Singapore) has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 25%.

In the above chart we have measured China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering China Aviation Oil (Singapore) here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 2.2% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 39% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s ROCE

Long story short, while China Aviation Oil (Singapore) has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 34% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Like most companies, China Aviation Oil (Singapore) does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

