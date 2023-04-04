China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (SGX:G92) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd (SGX:G92) has announced that on 26th of May, it will be paying a dividend of$0.016, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment is 1.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 182.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0167 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.012. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.2% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for China Aviation Oil (Singapore) that investors should take into consideration. Is China Aviation Oil (Singapore) not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

