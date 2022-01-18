U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

China aviation regulator suspends eight more incoming U.S. flights

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator on Tuesday suspended another eight incoming U.S. flights by U.S. airlines, bringing the total cancellation this year to 84, based on a Reuters tally.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered United Airlines to suspend four more flights from San Francisco to Shanghai over COVID-19 cases, while ordering Delta Air Lines to cancel two flights from Seattle to Shanghai from the week of Jan. 31.

Two Dallas-to-Shanghai flights from American Airlines will be cancelled from Feb. 21 over COVID-19 cases, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

