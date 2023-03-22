U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,772.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,842.25
    -25.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.42
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.20
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -2.41 (-9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0069 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8250
    +0.3650 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,164.94
    +79.73 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.68
    +8.63 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.62
    -8.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

China B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 6.86% to Reach $2,920.6 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C Ecommerce market in China is expected to grow by 6.86% on annual basis to reach US$2,920.6 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in China promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.91% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$2,733.1 billion in 2022 to reach US$3,674.6 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in China. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in China.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

China B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • China Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Alibaba's 1688, Amazon, JD.com, Taobao, Tmall)

  • China Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Didi Chuxing, Meituan, Qunar, Tongcheng Travel, Yidao Yongche)

  • China Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Daojia, Ele.me, Meituan Waimai, Sherpa's)

Scope

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

China User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

China B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

China B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6colbm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • EV-Maker Nio Surges; ‘Very Confident’ of Hitting Sales Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nio Inc. is “very confident” of meeting its target of doubling sales to 250,000 electric vehicles this year, Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng said, prompting the Chinese automaker’s shares to surge in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis Grow

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutSVB’s Loans to

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Oil slips on surprise US inventory build; Fed rate decision eyed

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday, after two straight days of gains, as an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.85%, at $69.08. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • GameStop Heads Meme-Stock Rally. It’s Still a Short-Squeeze Hope.

    The videogame company's surprise profit sent its shares higher and boosted fellow meme stocks AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Tencent Resumes Meager Growth After China Internet Sector Stirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue inched 1% higher after two successive quarters of contractions, fueling hopes a Chinese economic recovery coupled with a looser regulatory environment will revive its growth in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis Grows

  • UBS Offers Bond Buyback After Takeover Raised Its Credit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is offering to buy back bonds that were issued days before it agreed to take over troubled rival Credit Suisse Group AG, a deal that sent a gauge of its credit risk soaring.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Inflation

  • Fed could put US economy in 'very dire situation' with rate hike decision, expert warns

    Is the Fed's next rate hike decision going to be "poorly perceived" by the markets and bring the U.S. economy closer to recession? Experts Mike Lee and Kathryn Rooney Vera weigh in.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Sees Silver Lining in $2 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood highlighted one silver lining of the brutal run her exchange-traded funds suffered through last year: those billions of dollars in losses will help offset future tax bills on gains. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsCredit Suisse Banker

  • AT&T Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

    AT&T saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.

  • Tempted to Buy Banks? Don't Catch a Falling Piano

    Over the weekend, several folks contacted me with questions about the banking sector. Just last week, some investors believed that buying Credit Suisse at $2 was a low-risk proposition. Despite the current environment, an analyst at R.W. Baird recommended that investors buy U.S. Bancorp .

  • Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says 'bail-in' system worked

    One of the largest investors of the Credit Suisse bonds that were wiped out in the UBS takeover of the troubled Swiss bank still believes in the value of the debt class and the "bail-in" system designed to save banks seen as too big to fail. Spectrum Asset Management Inc on Monday said it liquidated all its Credit Suisse positions during late market trading on Saturday before the contingent convertible debt, called CoCos among traders, were written down to zero in the UBS deal. Now banks in difficulty will be bailed in by the holders of CoCos, formerly known as Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1).

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in