China Banks Approve $28 Billion Loans for Ailing Property Market

(Bloomberg) -- China’s housing ministry said more than 200 billion yuan ($28 billion) of bank loans have been approved for property projects, the latest indication that lenders are heeding the government’s push to support the embattled real estate market.

Commercial banks had approved that amount as of Feb. 28, the ministry said Friday. That’s a jump from about 29 billion yuan as of Feb. 20. About 6,000 projects are now included on so-called white lists that make them eligible for housing support.

Policymakers have increased pressure on banks to boost property loans through these white lists, as developers contend with a years-long debt crisis that’s making it hard to complete projects. So far that’s done little to arrest the property slump, with home sales dropping further in February.

The value of new home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies slid 60% last month from a year earlier, following a 34.2% decline in January, China Real Estate Information Corp. figures showed Thursday.

