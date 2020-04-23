China’s Banks Halt Oil Product Positions as Investors Burnt

(Bloomberg) --

China’s largest banks have suspended sales of products that allowed retail investors to speculate on swings in crude oil after many were burnt by the unprecedented crash in prices.

China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of Communications Co. were among lenders that cited price volatility and liquidity risks for the suspension of opening new positions on the products for individuals, according to statements sent out on Wednesday and Thursday.

The announcements come after Bank of China suspended a product linked to West Texas Intermediate and settled it at a price below zero, leading to an uproar among local investors questioning the price and the bank’s handling of the contract rollover. While investors in similar products offered by other banks mostly avoided that type of loss due to different designs, the incident highlights the risks of many wealth management products that are easily accessible by non-professionals.

“In theory, these oil-linked bank funds should have their own risk management tools that prevent losses on behalf of retail investors,” said Chen Tong, an analyst at First Futures in Tianjin. “First, the fund manager should have set a ratio to liquidate the positions for investors when certain principal is lost. Second, they need to at least start rolling the contract two weeks before expiry date.”

Shares of Bank of China fell 1.7% in Shanghai as of 1:54 p.m. after dropping as much as 3.1%. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%

The turmoil risks drawing further attention to China’s $3 trillion industry for bank wealth products, which invest in everything from bonds and stocks to foreign exchange and commodities. Over the past three years, regulators have been trying to do away with implicit guarantees offered by banks and instill more risk awareness among millions of retail investors.

Bank of China’s product, which offers local retail investors access to WTI oil futures without opening an offshore account, is pegged to the flat price of the WTI front-month contract and settled in Chinese yuan. The product requires 100% margin and doesn’t allow any leverage. The minimum investment volume is 1 barrel, instead of the 1,000 of barrels in a standard WTI contract.

The bank on Tuesday suspended trading in the product as it checked with exchange owner CME Group Inc. on settlement arrangements at negative prices and stopped allowing new positions.

The following day the bank said that the underlying settlement value for the May contract is minus 266.12 yuan a barrel. That’s roughly in line with the Monday close of minus $37.63, but not with the actual $10 that was the price when the contract expired on Tuesday. The bank maintains that it settled the contract in accordance with guidelines previously disclosed to clients.

The chaos also played out elsewhere in Asia this week. In South Korea, Kiwoom Securities Co. saw its trading system freeze when prices went negative, leaving customers helpless as they watched losses pile up. Exotic structured notes in the country tied to oil were also at risk of massive losses. A Hong Kong exchange-traded oil fund with more than $500 million in assets as of Monday plummeted 46% Wednesday after it decided to sell its June contracts and repurchase more-expensive September derivatives.

Bank of China, based in Beijing, is now facing hundreds of angry investors who are organizing online to get the bank to shoulder some of their losses. It’s unclear how many investors have bought the product.

The lender said on its website that it’s a market maker and price provider for the product and also offers risk management.

Press officers at Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comments.

(Updates with other chaos in Asia in the 10th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.