China has become an ‘economic enemy’, say Telegraph readers

Telegraph readers have weighed in on the fake stamps row after an investigation revealed counterfeits are flooding into Britain from China, landing innocent members of the public with £5 penalties.

Security experts and MPs have described the mass forgery as an “act of economic warfare” and akin to “printing counterfeit money”.

Telegraph readers say Royal Mail must put a stop to fake stamps or boycott trade with China altogether.

Others say Britain should revert to 1989 legislation, when the Post Office was the only retailer allowed to sell stamps.

‘We used to buy stamps at a Post Office and only at a Post Office’

Telegraph readers long for a time when postage stamps were available to buy at the Post Office exclusively.

J. Geraghty said previously customers could only purchase stamps from a Post Office branch – “a trusted source”.

They are not surprised that fake stamps are “doing the rounds”, as you can “buy them anywhere and everywhere, presumably because the Post Office wanted to boost its sales revenue.”

Sharing this sentiment, V. E. Currie thinks going back to the times when one could only buy stamps from post offices “will put a stop to the forgery trade.”

Reader Z.P. went further: “How I long for the days gone by when there was an Iron Curtain and a Cold War. At least back then, we didn’t buy everything from our enemies to fund the build-up of their armed forces.”

‘Post Office-run vending machines in supermarkets’

Making the Royal Mail the sole supplier of postage stamps once again is one of the unifying proposals among readers to help tackle the mass forgery. Others suggested marking once a postage stamp has been used to prevent duplication.

Hans Strand is among those readers who suggest making the Post Office the sole legitimate supplier of stamps for retailers. So that “anyone buying from elsewhere would therefore be knowingly involved in fraud, and could be prosecuted.”

Janice Haywood thinks buying authentic stamps can remain convenient by selling stamps in “Post Office-run vending machines in places like supermarkets and vetted convenience stores.”

Reader Antonio Maglione suggests yet another forgery prevention tactic and urges the Royal Mail to “set up an authenticity server as soon as possible” allowing anyone with a smartphone to confirm a stamp’s legitimacy by scanning the barcode of the postage stamp.

Giles Darling also suggests that Royal Mail launch an app “so people can check the QR code on their existing stamps.”

He went on to say the solution to the forgery problem is to not “hoard stamps” as it can increase the risk of genuine stamps’ QR codes being activated by counterfeit stamps. He said: “Buy your stamps one at a time and use them straight away.”

Another reader Si Oliver proposed that ramifications such as fines be put in place for eBay, Amazon, and other retailers selling fake stamps.

‘China is not a friendly nation but an economic enemy’

Many readers back restrictions on Chinese imports and vent their frustrations at the Government’s lack of action when it comes to the communist country.

R.J. Dalby argues: “Our government believes we need China’s low-cost labour and their investment cash. And currently, we do.

“But now is the time to impose severe import tariffs. By severe, I mean so high it will make importing some Chinese products economically impossible.”

Similarly, Jeremy Smithson wonders why the Government does nothing “about China’s never-ending criminal hostility whether it be this or cyber fraud.”

In addition, Mr Smithson makes a point of “seldom buying anything made in China.”

Sharing this view, David Stainer questions when the West will realise that China “is not a friendly trading nation but for the moment an economic enemy and eventually a military enemy.

“We continue to send them billions that they use against us. It’s long overdue, but time we make every effort to bring manufacturing back to the West,” he concluded.

Bronislaw Kowal agrees: “UK punters are addicted to low-priced Chinese knock-off goods. Until the Government imposes punitive import duties, nothing will change.”