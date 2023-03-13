U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.50
    +66.75 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,326.00
    +408.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,053.50
    +213.25 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.30
    +33.60 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.88
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    +19.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.36 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    +0.0079 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • Vix

    24.80
    +2.19 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0087 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0300
    -0.9320 (-0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,459.03
    +1,815.59 (+8.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.21
    +57.38 (+12.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,766.24
    -377.73 (-1.34%)
     

China’s ‘Big Fund’ Gets New Boss To Fight US Chip Export Curbs

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China has assigned a new chief for a high-profile, state-backed chip investment fund amid a renewed push to pour resources into the local semiconductor industry and counter a US-led blockade of the country’s technological development.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Zhang Xin is taking the helm of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., better known as the Big Fund, according to the Chinese corporate data service provider Tianyancha. Zhang was previously an official from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, according to the news outlet Caixin.

The Big Fund was tarnished by an anti-graft probe last year, which led to the downfall of its previous chief and several other officials. Top Chinese leaders ordered investigations after they grew frustrated with a lack of breakthrough in developing semiconductors to replace foreign imports after years of ample government investments, at a time the US and its allies are tightening restrictions on China’s access to critical technologies.

The secretive Big Fund is Beijing’s primary vehicle for doling out capital to the country’s chipmakers. Founded in 2014, it drew about $45 billion in capital and backed scores of companies, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. The fund operated mostly behind the scenes and kept investment standards away from public view, which some analysts said undercut accountability.

Zhang replaced Ding Wenwu at the Big Fund on March 10 and replaced him as the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Phase II Co., another state-backed chip fund, a day later, according to Tianyancha.

Zhang had been a mid-ranking official at MIIT. He is listed as a first-class inspector on the website of the ministry’s planning bureau. As a contrast, Ding was once director of the ministry’s electronic information bureau, outranking Zhang.

The ministry didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment on the appointment.

The Big Fund became somewhat dormant for a few months following the anti-graft investigations, but it sprang into action earlier this year, pledging an additional investment into Yangtze Memory, China’s top memory chipmaker that has been blacklisted by the US.

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will take forceful measures to support the development of high-end manufacturing and he overhauled China’s bureaucracy as part of a sweeping push to make the economy more self-sufficient and resilient.

However, the Biden administration is looking to put further limits on the export of semiconductor manufacturing gear to China on top of a set of broad restrictions it already announced in October, escalating rules aimed at preventing the country from developing an advanced chip industry, Bloomberg News has reported.

--With assistance from Ran Li.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rocks China's tech start-ups, venture capital industry

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has created a sense of panic within China's tech start-up and venture capital (VC) sector, as the lender served as a bridge between US capital and Chinese tech entrepreneurs. As of Sunday afternoon, topics related to the collapse of the bank, including "SVB bankruptcy has spread to multiple countries" and "SVB bankruptcy affects Chinese entrepreneurs", were trending on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with posts receiving hundreds of millions of views.

  • China Stocks Outperform in Asia on Bets for Policy Consistency

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose on Monday, outperforming the broader Asian market as traders digested the surprise news that China’s economic leadership team would retain several familiar faces.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis Af

  • China Plans New Middle East Summit as Diplomatic Role Takes Shape

    Beijing’s involvement in the details of dispute between Saudi Arabia and Iran led to a re-establishment of ties.

  • He’s one of America’s top spine surgeons — and this is the $800 mattress he personally sleeps on: ‘A proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain.’

    The mattress you sleep on matters: “Even if you’re not currently having back pain, using a proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain in the future,” says Johns Hopkins-educated spinal and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, who heads up the The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a medium-firm memory foam mattress that dissipates heat to allow for cooler sleep. “Too-firm mattresses may be too stiff to allow the spine to curve naturally,” says Okubadejo, who specializes in the treatment of degenerative spinal disease, spinal deformity and cervical, lumbar and thoracic conditions.

  • These Are the HK-Listed Firms Exposed to Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Brii Biosciences Ltd. and Broncus Holding Corp. were among Hong Kong-listed firms that disclosed cash deposits at troubled US lender Silicon Valley Bank, with most emphasizing the amounts were immaterial to their operations.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS

  • Asian bank stocks tumble as US systemic concerns prevail

    Shares of banks in Asia slumped on Monday after the collapse of a U.S. startup-focused bank sparked a global flight to quality on fears of broader systemic risk, even as authorities tried to stem the contagion with steps to placate depositors. The U.S. administration stepped in on Sunday with a series of emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which marked the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. While U.S. stock futures and tech shares rose in Asia trade on the back of the news, banks in the region were unable to shake concerns about systemic risk and tracked losses in their Wall Street counterparts from the Friday session.

  • Xi Says China Opposes External Interference on Taiwan

    Chinese President&nbsp;Xi Jinping vowed to oppose foreign interference on&nbsp;Taiwan as he delivered his closing remarks at the annual&nbsp;National People's Congress. (Translated excerpt) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Crypto-friendly Signature Bank shut down by regulators after collapses of SVB, Silvergate

    State authorities closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators on Friday in the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Biden to Limit Arctic Oil Drilling Ahead of Willow Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is limiting oil leasing in Arctic waters and sensitive areas of Alaska, taking steps to expand conservation as his administration prepares to approve a mammoth ConocoPhillips oil development in the region.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS

  • Fed Flies Blind on Monetary Policy With Rising Risk of a 6% Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is flying blind as it tries to bring down inflation without breaking the financial system or crashing the US into a recession.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB CollapseAhead of a crucial m

  • US Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities raced on Sunday to stem jitters about the health of the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, introducing a new backstop for banks that Federal Reserve officials said was big enough to protect the nation’s deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to

  • IRS tax audits ‘target and burden lower-income families,’ say tax experts

    Families are burdened with never-ending notices and refund delays.

  • US Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are preparing emergency measures to shore up banks and ensure they can meet potential demands by their customers to withdraw money, as the US seeks to stave off a deeper crisis after SVB Financial Group’s failure.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Me

  • Russian, Ukrainian Forces Pinned Down in Fight for Key City

    Russian forces staged multiple attacks on Bakhmut but failed to cross a river that divides the key eastern city, while Ukrainian forces continued to fight to prevent being surrounded.

  • Kari Lake Is Considering Senate Run, Making Some Republicans Nervous

    The former news anchor continues to challenge her losing result in the Arizona governor race and remains close to Donald Trump.

  • India’s rampaging rise threatens to tip world’s fragile balance of power

    Deciding the agenda for the recent G20 meeting of finance chiefs was always going to be a little tricky. The US and its allies wanted to discuss new sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine.

  • China’s Xi is tightening his grip on power. He’s also centralizing economic and technology oversight.

    Reorganization of finance regulator seeks to give central authorities more control over local officials.

  • Pence sharply condemns Jan. 6 riot: ‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year's election.

  • How Beijing Boxed America Out of the South China Sea

    China incrementally built up military outposts, with little pushback from the U.S., and has emerged as a power in the strategic waters through which trillions of dollars in trade passes. This article is part of a series examining the problems confronting America’s military.