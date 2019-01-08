China’s Billions Are Powering Latin America’s Tech Boom

(Bloomberg) -- When Alex Tabor made his first trip to Beijing back in 2014, the Brazilian executive was worried about communication. Tabor doesn’t speak Mandarin, but he was hopeful that (with the help of a translator) he could get one thing across: the huge opportunity for Chinese companies looking to invest in Latin American tech firms.

While there, he met with officials at Baidu, China’s biggest online search engine, hoping to raise capital for his Internet discount hub, Peixe Urbano. Tabor was already focused on pivoting to a bigger business—one that could sell directly to users rather than just posting discounts. Baidu was interested, and took a majority stake.

A few years earlier, in Chile, Felipe Henriquez had co-founded Clandescuentos, another venue for web surfers seeking deals. It was quickly scooped up by U.S. giant Groupon. He stayed on, helping build the portal’s South American footprint. By 2017, Henriquez and a group of investors bought the company back. It was renamed Groupon Latam.It was about this time that he called Tabor. Both serial entrepreneurs who even share the same birthday (they’re both 38), the men clicked immediately. The desktop-to-mobile transformation of Latin America was in full swing, and both men were in the vanguard. By merging Peixe Urbano with Groupon Latam, they hoped to dominate the Latin American marketplace.

Had Tabor not enlisted the help of Baidu, their success story may have ended before it began.

As America recedes into the background, Chinese foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean has skyrocketed over the last ten years, according to a 2018 report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. China dropped close to $90 billion in the region between 2005 and 2016. With a growing emphasis on telecommunications, Chinese investment in emerging technology is increasingly the primary fuel behind Latin America’s tech boom.

Long term, Beijing wants to cement deals with countries that are both resource-rich—a critical need for Chinese industry—and have growing consumer demand. Often, those nations and their technology firms are seeking Chinese expertise—and money.

“I became very excited when I saw the opportunity with investment and guidance from China,” Tabor said during a recent interview in New York. “Historically, Latin America has looked to Silicon Valley and New York for business, but there are innovations in China that could be even more applicable to the Latin American reality.”

Henriquez agreed. “China's influence has been very important. Latin America is more similar to China than to the U.S.,” he said in an interview. “When you go to China, you see what’s going to happen in Latin America in five more years. Today, we look at China. We look at Meituan, at Alibaba and Tencent, to see what we can do in the future.”

In 2015, the Chinese government announced a ten-year plan to increase trade with Latin America to $500 billion and investments to $250 billion. In 2017, trade between the two regions stood at $266 billion.

At the time of Tabor’s visit, Baidu was already looking to invest in online marketplaces for local goods and services—things like ride hailing, grocery and food deliveries, bike and scooter rentals. A Brazilian-American and son of international aid workers, Tabor lived in South Asia for much of his childhood. He studied computer science at the University of Southern California and had already started a few other companies before Peixe Urbano—which is Portuguese for Urban Fish.

Baidu was formed in 2000 and went public five years later. In less than two decades, it has grown to dominate the Chinese internet space, providing a platform for users to obtain information and services through a Chinese-language searchable online platform, encyclopedia and other verticals for search-based products. In 2014, the Beijing-based firm launched its pay application, Baidu Wallet, and a food delivery vertical. As of 2016, mobile revenue made up 60 percent of Baidu’s receipts.

Meanwhile, in September, rival Meituan Dianping—a full service online marketplace that Tabor holds out as a model—raised $4.2 billion in the largest internet-focused IPO in four years.

