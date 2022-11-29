U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.50
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,664.00
    +47.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.50
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.79 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.00
    +15.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    +0.34 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.06
    +1.56 (+7.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3420
    -0.5590 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,469.71
    +278.12 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.11
    +8.82 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.63
    +58.61 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

China Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Report 2022: 3 Antibodies Currently Approved with 3 to 4 Bispecific Antibodies Expected To Enter the Market Over Next 5 Years

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

At present, there are 3 bispecific antibodies which have got approval by China's drug approval authority, the National Medical Products Administration. These are Blincyto, Hemlibra and Cadonilimab. Out of these three, Cadonilimab is the only bispecific antibody which was developed independently and solely by domestic researchers at Akeso which shows China still has a lot to learn seeing its dependence on western companies for the growth of its bispecific antibodies market.

With a rapid increase in the clinical research and development activities in the recent years, China has developed as one of the biggest pharmaceutical markets in the world. With RandD activities covering various therapeutic areas and diseases, it has also emerged as one of the most popular destinations for holding clinical trials.

Learning from their international counterparts, companies in China have shifted their focus from manufacturing generic drugs to the development of innovative drugs and therapies. One of the most recent developments in China's pharma market was the progress it made in the treatment of cancer - specifically after the introduction of immunotherapy in the targeted cancer research scenario.

Immunotherapy has become one of the most sought after oncology treatments in recent years. China was slow to enter this market but ever since it did, its progress has been massive. Bispecific antibodies are one of the most popular immunotherapies in China, whose development has been riding on the tailcoats of the success and acceptance of monoclonal antibodies in the region. Currently the global bispecific antibodies RandD pipeline is packed with over 800 antibodies in ongoing clinical trials out of which more than 250 clinical trials are being held in China, which enunciates its new-found reputation in the pharma market.

On the brighter side, pharma companies in China have started developing their own proprietary technologies which make use of the latest advancements in the applied science sector. YBODYandreg;, CRIBTM, ITabTM, and FIT-Ig are some platforms which have been developed by some Chinese companies, while others like Legend Biotech have theirs under development.

Some of the major players in China's bispecific antibody market include Biopharma, EpimAb, Alphamab Oncology and BeiGene. BeiGene was granted the license by Amgen to commercialize its FDA-approved Blincyto in the region. The breadth of applications of bispecific antibodies has long expanded beyond the oncology segment. Researchers in China are now testing their effects on autoimmune diseases, as well as inflammatory diseases. Many major pharma companies are now involved in developing these therapies.

The Amgen-BeiGene partnership is just one of innumerable collaborations that are taking place between domestic and western companies which are enabling the growth of China's bispecific antibody market with the introduction of world-class technologies and the engagement of highly skilled and knowledgeable researchers. With more pharma companies trying to set foot in the Chinese bispecific antibodies market, more companies are signing agreements and partnerships to get access to proprietary platforms, the use of which consequently reduces the resources it would have had to put in the process on its own.

With the government constantly trying to encourage the development of innovative drugs in the country by bringing in new policies and making amendments to already existing regulations, more pharma companies are getting encouraged to enter the immunotherapy market. Some of the incentives include tax exemptions and the setting up of business parks in various major cities to help them grow as centers for pharma companies.

The Zhangjiang region of Shanghai already houses research facilities of Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and Roche which has helped the region to grow as an industrial hub. The government has aptly realized the benefits that come along with western companies and has thus made newer policies for a smoother entry of western companies in the domestic market and an easier approval process for developed drugs that use clinical trial data from other countries. The government's designation of drugs as breakthrough or priority has substantially shortened the approval time. The entire process takes a little over 3 years in China now compared to 12 in the US.

With multiple factors in play, China's bispecific antibody market and its immunotherapy markets are undoubtedly expected to grow in the coming years as the number of companies, both local and domestic, trying to enter the nation has increased several folds because of the many possibilities, rich opportunities and favorable incentives in the region's market, helping China make its place in the largest pharma markets globally.

Report Highlights

  • Research Methodology

  • China Bispecific Antibodies Market Sales Opportunity To Double By 2028

  • Approved Bispecific Antibodies In China: 3

  • 3 to 4 Bispecific Antibodies Are Further Expected To Enter the Market Over Next 5 Years

  • Comprehensive Insight On Ongoing Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Phase, Company, Indication and Patient Segment

  • Bispecific Antibodies Trials In China: > 250 Antibodies

  • Comprehensive Insight On More Than 80 Bispecific Antibodies Available For Licensing/Partnership

  • China Bispecific Antibodies Market Dynamics

  • Insight On Key Chinese Companies Developing Bispecific Antibodies

Key Topics Covered:

1. China Bispecific Antibodies Market Overview

2. Bispecific Antibodies Available For Licensing In China

3. China Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Landscape
3.1 By Company
3.2 By Indication
3.3 By Patient Segment
3.4 By Phase

4. China Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
4.1 Research
4.2 Preclinical
4.3 Phase-I
4.4 Phase-I/II
4.5 Phase-II
4.6 Phase-III
4.7 Preregistration
4.8 Registered

5. China - Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight

6. China Bispecific Antibodies Market Dynamics
6.1 Favorable Market Parameters
6.2 Market Challenges & Restraints

7. China Bispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity Outlook

8. China Pharmaceutical Sector Regulatory Affairs & Policies Outline
8.1 Approval & Regulatory Bodies
8.2 Government Policy Framework

9. Provisions for Drug Registration: Order of the State Administration for Market Regulation

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Akeso Biopharma
10.2 Alphamab Oncology
10.3 Beijing Biocytogen
10.4 BeiGene
10.5 Biotheus
10.6 BJ Bioscience
10.7 EpimAb Biotherapeutics
10.8 I-MAB Biopharma
10.9 Innovent Biologics
10.10 Linton Pharm
10.11 Lyvgen Biopharma
10.12 WuXi Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfedla

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-bispecific-antibody-market-opportunity--clinical-trials-report-2022-3-antibodies-currently-approved-with-3-to-4-bispecific-antibodies-expected-to-enter-the-market-over-next-5-years-301688695.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • China stocks including Alibaba, Nio rally as Chinese officials say they’ll boost vaccines for the elderly

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet names were gaining in premarket action amid indications that China's government was getting a better hold on the pandemic.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Update: Humana to lay off 150-plus employees as it shuts down Jupiter facility

    The office in Jupiter will be just the beginning as the health care corporation prepares to shut down SeniorBridge facilities across the U.S.

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • How Disney's Fired CEO Got Paid $44 Million To Get Lost

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • Suncor opts to keep its Petro-Canada gas stations in rebuff to activist investor

    But it says it will 'improve and optimize' Petro-Canada

  • Oracle CIO Jae Evans on Reshaping the Company’s IT Department

    The executive at the business-software giant has overseen an internal cloud transformation and molded a more centralized IT group.

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Disney CEO Robert Iger at Town Hall Vows to Focus on Creativity, Streaming Profitability

    The Disney CEO tells employees that the company needs to chase profitability from streaming rather than new subscribers.

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • BlockFi Sold $239 Million of Crypto, Warned of Job Cuts Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapBlockFi sold the hol

  • 11 Biggest Malls in Europe

    In this article, we take a look at the 11 biggest malls in Europe. You can skip our detailed analysis of the European mall industry and go directly to 5 Biggest Malls in Europe. Market Outlook The European retail industry is valued at $3.6 trillion as of 2021 according to Statista. There are roughly 10,000 […]

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China's COVID controls

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.98, or 2.6%, to $79.22. "The prospect of a return to normality, in an economy that is the world's largest oil importer, was enough to make oil prices jump in the first significant price rebound of the last two weeks," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista. Rare street protests in cities across China over the weekend were a vote against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance of his political career, China analysts said.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore