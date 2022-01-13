U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

China Bleach Precursor Market to Project 3.7% CAGR by 2032 - Fact.MR Study

·6 min read

Global Bleach Precursor Market to be Worth USD 483 billion by 2032, Analyses Fact.MR

The Fact.MR market study on the bleach precursor market provides deep dive into key developments in the bleach precursor market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of product, form, end-use industry and region.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global bleach precursor market is predicted to be worth USD 407 billion in 2022, rising to USD 483 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Bleach activators have found their way into a variety of sectors, from household to textile uses. Peroxide-based bleaching activators, such as Tetraacetylethylenediamine, have become the most popular bleach booster for household care.

In the coming years, the usage of bleach precursor in home cleansers products is expected to create substantial growth prospects. In Europe's emerging markets, bleach precursor usage has increased over the last half-decade.

The bleaching activators' end uses are likewise being driven by the textile and paper & pulp sectors, ensuring future demand. The bleach activators' application has also expanded due to their widespread use in recovered paper. The demand for bleaching activators is expected to stay high in the near future due to their widespread use in a variety of industries.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2311

A large amount of bleach precursor has been used in a variety of laundry cleaning products. In low-temperature regions, detergents containing bleach precursor as a raw material are quite effective. With the passage of time, the need for highly concentrated detergent powder is increasing. Furthermore, the use of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) bleach precursor is steadily growing.

In addition, the textile industry is seeing an increase in demand for detergent with a bleach precursor, as the textile wash process involves using a washing machine with water temperatures below 60°C. Due to textile care and energy considerations, this wash temperature is chosen.

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size Value in 2021

USD 400 Million

Market Value Estimated in 2022

USD 407 Million

Market Forecast Value in 2032

USD 483 Million

Global Growth Rate (2022-20322)

CAGR 2.1%

The rise of the middle class, urbanization, and the global disease burden have all had a substantial impact on the residential infrastructures of developing countries. As a result, the demand for bleaching activators in the household care segment is expected to increase.

With the increased usage of washing machines, the demand for home cleaning solutions and laundry detergent has been steadily increasing in China for the past half-century, driving the demand for bleach precursor.

Key Takeaways:

  • China bleach precursor market is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.7% by 2032.

  • Russia bleach precursor market to expand at a CAGR of 1.1%.

  • Latin America accounts for about 10% share in the global bleach precursor market in 2021

  • By product type, tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) to dominate the global market.

  • The granular bleach precursor segment has a higher market share than the powder bleach precursors segment among the different types of bleach precursors.

Growth Drivers:

  • Use of bleach precursor in household cleaning products to propel the market growth.

  • Demand for bleach precursors in textile and paper & pulp industries to spur the market.

To learn more about Bleach Precursor Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2311

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies have adopted new strategic approaches to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these strategies, there is now a considerable demand for bleach precursor.

Prominent players in the Global Bleach Precursor Market are:

  • DowDuPont

  • FutureFuel Corp

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • WeylChem Wiesbaden GmbH

  • Delamine B.V.

  • idCHEM Co.,Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Jinke Culture Industry Co., Ltd

  • Nease Performance Chemicals

  • AK ChemTek Co. Ltd

  • Chemsfield Co. Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Bleach Precursor Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the bleach precursor market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global bleach precursor market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Product Type :

  • By End-use Industry :

  • By Form :

Key Questions Covered in the Bleach Precursor Market Report

  • The report offers insight into bleach precursor market demand outlook for 2022-2032

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bleach precursor market between 2022-2032

  • Bleach precursor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Bleach precursor market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Polymer Surfactants Market Forecast - The high and specialised applications of polymer surfactants have increased demand for surfactants in recent decades. Polymer surfactants are widely used in shampoos, showerbaths, face tonics, and deodorants in the personal care business. Polymer surfactants are used in the paint industry to improve water-borne latex.

Conditioning Polymers Market Analysis - Despite the economic crisis, conditioning polymer manufacturers are continuing to operate their businesses, which has a beneficial impact on conditioning polymer demand. As a result of the rising community's wants and the installation of new production plants, the consumption of conditioning polymers will rise.

Bio-based Surfactants Market Insights - Bio-based surfactants have a number of advantages over conventional surfactants, including superior performance characteristics at high temperatures and emulsion stabilization, which are expected to boost demand for natural surfactants in a variety of industries.

Solid Bleached Board Market Scope - Demand for solid bleached board market will witness the gargantuan insistence, with a high outlook for long-term growth. Demand from the packing industry from various industries to spur the demand.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-bleach-precursor-market-to-project-3-7-cagr-by-2032--factmr-study-301460455.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

