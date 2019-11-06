China’s Blockbuster Euro Bond Sale Just Opened the Floodgates

(Bloomberg) -- The success of China’s first euro bond offering in 15 years is likely to spur a rush of issuance from the nation’s companies.

The Ministry of Finance sold 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of notes in maturities of seven, 12 and 20 years on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the sale. The offering drew nearly 20 billion euros of investor orders, with a 2 billion-euro seven-year note being the most popular.

China relied on dollar bonds for earlier issues, selling $3 billion of debt last year and $2 billion in 2017. While the nation also plans to sell dollar bonds at the end of the month, the ongoing trade war is prompting Chinese firms to seek alternative funding sources.

“It is natural for the China sovereign and Chinese issuers to diversify their funding sources,” says Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt for Asia and Australia at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “Having seen the U.S. take punitive steps against Chinese debt issuers like Huawei within the context of the broader trade dispute, it is easy to understand why China may have elevated the strategic importance of looking toward the euro debt markets.”

Cheap funding costs are also a draw. Average yields on investment-grade euro bonds are below 0.5%, close to a record low level of 0.23% reached in late August, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index.

