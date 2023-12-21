China blocks exports of rare earth technology after MPs warn Beijing is ‘weaponising’ supplies

Obtaining rare earth elements requires sifting huge amounts of raw material - REUTERS/Stringer

China has announced plans to halt exports of rare earth material technology critical to the world’s switch to greener energy.

Beijing has listed refining technology to a list of items that cannot be transferred from China, Bloomberg reported.

The move comes days after MPs warned the country would “weaponise” its advantage in the materials.

Beijing has a stranglehold on mining and refining them. Rare earths describe 17 soft heavy metals which have properties which are useful in industry.

Despite their name most of them are plentiful in the earth’s crust, but not in concentrated deposits, so obtaining them means sifting huge amounts of raw material, hence them being considered rare.

Examples include neodymium and praseodymium, which are used to create high-power magnets in wind turbines. The materials are particularly strong and durable.

Another is Yttrium, which is used in everything from cathode ray tubes to drugs and some lithium batteries that power electric cars.

Last week, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee warned that Britain’s net zero drive has been left dangerously exposed to a reliance on Beijing for supplies of crucial materials.

The committee said in its report: “In the early 2000s, China began to ‘weaponise’ critical minerals exports, restricting access for political leverage.”

In 2020, China’s Ministry of Commerce stopped approving export licences for graphite products to Sweden. The material is central to lithium battery making. No formal reason has been given.

Over summer China said buyers of gallium and germanium, which are used in computer chips and solar panels, would need to apply for export permits in a tightening of supply. The move was seen as a response to restrictions imposed by the US on China’s access to top computer chip technology.

Two years ago China merged three companies that produce rare earth minerals into one company reporting directly to the Communist government in Beijing and controlling about 70pc of the nation’s production.

MPs have urged the Government to put together a credible plan to secure reliable supplies for industries that use these materials.

The report said: “The UK is almost completely dependent on imports for critical minerals and mineral products. It currently lacks the necessary mines to be self-sufficient and faces many obstacles to developing them.”

Nearly all of the “critical” minerals are unavailable in the UK in the quantities needed, with Britain theoretically only able to mine about 10pc of its demand for lithium domestically.

