China blue chips on track for biggest daily gain since 2022 after report Xi to discuss market

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday, with blue chips on track for the biggest one-day gain since 2022 on support from state funds, efforts to curb short-selling and a report President Xi Jinping will discuss the stock market with financial regulators.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both jumped more than 3% in late trade, extending earlier gains after Bloomberg News reported regulators led by the securities regulator plan to update the top leadership on market conditions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark also jumped roughly 4%, with tech giants up more than 6.5% to lead the gains.

The rebound comes after the CSI 300 Index hit five-year lows in recent weeks, and state-backed investors, dubbed the "national team", stepped up buying of blue-chip stock tracking index funds to support the market.

In an obvious effort to lift the market, China state fund Central Huijin Investment said on Tuesday it has expanded its scope of investment in exchange-trade funds (ETFs) and would further increase such investments.

Also helping sentiment, China's securities regulator said it would suspend brokerages from borrowing shares for lending and cap the size of so-called securities refinancing, as part of further efforts to curb short-selling.

So far on the day, foreign investors bought more than 13.5 billion yuan ($1.88 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect, on course for the biggest daily net buying this year. ($1 = 7.1924 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)