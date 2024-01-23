China’s Bold Stock-Market Rescue Plan Lures a Crowd of Skeptics

(Bloomberg) -- China’s boldest plan yet to stem the current stock market rout is facing a wall of skepticism as disillusioned investors say any rebound will prove fleeting without a fundamental fix for its ailing economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A rare mix of positive news including a stabilization fund in the works and Premier Li Qiang’s order to calm markets sent equity benchmarks rallying on Tuesday. However, China’s history of botched market rescue efforts, the grim state of its economy, and uncertainties over Beijing’s long-term policy roadmap are keeping investors skeptical about the sustainability of these gains.

Should the rally fail to hold, it raises the risk of a further downward spiral in sentiment, something authorities can ill-afford given that investors are already reeling from a record three-year losing run in onshore equities and the market’s heft in global portfolios is shrinking rapidly.

“Xi Jinping’s people are almost certainly telling him that the rout in the equity market is a stability risk,” said George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre. “Investors aren’t just abandoning Chinese stocks for normal reasons of valuation, but because the whole economic policy and political environment has atrophied. Getting confidence back probably requires major changes in both.”

READ: China Mulls Stock Rescue Package Backed by $278 Billion

The latest package including about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) to buy mainland shares via offshore trading links shows a sense of urgency from authorities. It comes after a rout that’s seen Chinese and Hong Kong stocks erase more than $6 trillion in market value since a peak reached in 2021. The value of China’s equity market has never been this far behind that of the US.

Story continues

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.8% Tuesday to cap its best day this year while a benchmark for mainland Chinese stocks ended up 0.4% after sliding to a five-year low.

“Considering how cheap Chinese stocks have gotten and how under-owned they now appear, we would not be surprised by a short-term boost in sentiment and prices,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. “But we doubt its sustainability unless these are complemented by a broader package of far-reaching reforms.”

It’s hard to blame investors for their cynicism. China has a history of marshaling policy resources to stanch market bleeding, but few succeeded. During the 2015 rout, state funds reportedly spent the equivalent of $240 billion over the summer — but that didn’t keep prices from falling again after the buying wound down.

In a high-profile misstep back then, the securities watchdog introduced a circuit breaker which instead of reducing volatility, led to a frenzied rush to the exit by panicky investors.

READ: CHINA INSIGHT: ‘National Team’ Can’t Turn Stock Market by Itself

Multiple rounds of efforts to reverse the selloff last year, including a reduction in stock trading stamp duty and ETF purchases by state-backed funds, fell flat. Selling gathered pace into the new year as technical factors including loss triggers at some structured products added to the pressure.

All of this suggests that throwing money at the market as Beijing appears willing to do, while economic woes lie unresolved, will only embolden traders to sell into what may at best be a bear-market rally.

“The 2015 experience shows that even when the government steps up buying, the rally is not necessarily sustainable unless we have a bigger stimulus package to address the economic issues,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA.

Authorities are feeling the heat to end this rout ahead of next month’s Spring Festival, one of the nation’s biggest festivities.

Retail investors, at 220 million, account for around 60% of China’s stock market turnover, and the idea of disgruntlement at gatherings probably won’t sit well with the nation’s leadership.

Without conviction over the economy’s recovery, investors will remain on the sidelines. Some of the world’s biggest money managers have already opted out of the market as they deem risks as too high.

The list of economic troubles facing China is long, and requires structural fixes. A shrinking population bodes ill for consumption, geopolitical tensions are capping Beijing’s tech ambitions and property market is stuck in a rut — all of this is exacerbating deflationary pressure in the economy.

“Ultimately, even if the money is enough to support the market, it doesn’t resolve any other issue that China is facing such as restrictions from the US, weak economy, unemployment,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

--With assistance from Yujing Liu, Abhishek Vishnoi and John Cheng.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.