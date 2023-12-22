China’s 30-Year Yield Hits Lowest Since ‘05 on Deposit Rate Cuts
(Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of large banks’ deposit rate cuts turbocharged Chinese government bonds, driving some ultra-long yields to the lowest in nearly two decades, as the move may steer investment toward the debt market.
In Friday morning trading, 30-year sovereign notes yields dropped to 2.84%, set for a fresh low since 2005, while 10-year yields continue to edge down to the lowest since September. Bonds gained steam after media reports that big state-owned banks are planning to lower the yield offered to clients on some deposit products by as much as 25 basis points. The lenders later confirmed the report.
A cut to deposit rates means the cost of funding for banks is lower and they will be more motivated to buy bonds. Also, individual investors and corporates may consider redirecting their term deposits into financial products that typically invest in fixed income assets.
China bond yields have already been declining since earlier this month amid the economic gloom and the central bank’s liquidity support to smooth year-end funding. Bond bulls are also optimistic about the prospect of the People’s Bank of China easing monetary policy when the Federal Reserve is seen likely reversing to cut interest rates next year.
“Bonds will be a clear beneficiary of this move, and we think the probability of a policy rate cut by the PBOC is also rising,” said Yewei Yang, analyst at Guosheng Securities. He expects 10-year yield to drop to 2.4% in 2024, versus the current level at 2.59%.
