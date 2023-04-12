China Bonds Rally on Hopes PBOC Will Ease to Stimulate Growth

(Bloomberg) -- China’s government bonds extended a recent advance, pushing the benchmark yield to the lowest level since November, as traders priced in more monetary easing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 10-year yield fell for a third day and hit as low as 2.81%, taking its decline from this year’s peak to 12 basis points. Traders have piled into Chinese sovereign debt this month as muted inflation and a weak manufacturing print fueled hopes for further policy support.

“There seems to be increased expectation for more monetary easing,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The rapid increases in bank deposits together with the soft print of CPI may suggest that consumers have remained cautious which argues for some more support.”

Some smaller Chinese lenders cut interest rates for term deposits over the weekend, following a similar move by their larger rivals, after several lending rate reductions by policy makers started to squeeze their margins. The People’s Bank of China unexpectedly lowered the reserve requirement ratio last month in a move that will give lenders more cash to disburse loans and drive down funding costs.

Data released this week showed China’s consumer inflation reported a large miss versus expectations in March, while producer prices posted the worst deflation since June 2020.

“Weaker consumer-price index hints that China is not in full recovery mode yet,” Iris Pang, economist at ING Bank wrote in a note. The central bank may cut its policy rate on medium and short-term lending tools to boost loan growth and bring forward more investments to the second quarter, she added.

Story continues

Upcoming Tests to PBOC Cues

The rate-cut speculations will be tested next week when the PBOC decides the interest rate and amount of loans it will offer to replace a 150 billion yuan ($21.8 billion) one-year medium-term lending facility due.

Still, almost all economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the central bank holding the interest rate at 2.75%, with the last cut coming in August. Haibin Zhu, Chief China Economist at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., is an outlier with a 10 basis-point cut forecast.

The PBOC may hold back on more rate cuts to avoid a widening rate differential with the US, with the the Federal Reserve still expected to hike.

China is also set to release a slew of economic data next week starting with first-quarter gross domestic product, which is estimated to rebound to 3.8% from 2.9% a year earlier. Monthly industrial production and retail sales for March are also expected to increase.

“If upcoming economic data next week turned out strong and the MLF operation disappoints speculators with a steady rate, the bond market may come under some correction pressure,” Zhang Xu, head of Fixed Income Research at Everbright Securities, wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Chester Yung.

(Adds paragraphs under sub-heading with survey in 8th, analysts comments in last)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.