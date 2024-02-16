China boosts Volkswagen's January deliveries, up 13%

A Volkswagen ID.6 X is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Volkswagen on Friday said group deliveries rose 13.3% in January to 698,200 vehicles, with China the leading growth region.

The German automaker's sales in China jumped 43%, while the group saw the biggest decline in its "Asia-Pacific Rest" region with 16.3%.

Sales rose by 8.2% in Central and Eastern Europe.

The strong growth in the Chinese market was partly thanks to a very low base in January last year, which was heavily influenced by COVID restrictions, VW said. In addition, the Chinese New Year holiday season was at the end of January in 2023.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, editing by Kirsti Knolle)