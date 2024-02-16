China Builder Logan Gets Respite as Liquidation Petitions Fail

(Bloomberg) -- Logan Group Co. bought more time to map out a viable debt restructuring plan, after a Hong Kong court ruled against creditor petitions to liquidate the Chinese developer’s two key units.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Citicorp International Ltd., a trustee of some Logan dollar bonds, filed the winding-up petitions in 2022 against the two units. The subsidiaries jointly own Shenzhen Logan Holdings Co., which runs Logan’s onshore operations, according to the builder’s latest annual bond filing. They are also the guarantors of some of Logan’s dollar bonds, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The development offers Shenzhen-headquartered Logan fresh breathing room after its restructuring efforts hit a snag last month, as bank creditors split with bondholders and threatened to dissolve the units. Once the nation’s 20th-biggest builder by sales, Logan was on an expanding list of distressed peers facing legal battles in Hong Kong, a trading hub of their dollar debt, launched by creditors frustrated with a lack of progress on debt overhaul plans.

The developer aims to sign support agreements with all creditor groups for its $8 billion offshore debt overhaul plan by the end of April, according to a representative of Logan’s financial advisers last month.

Logan had about 226.5 billion yuan ($32 billion) of total liabilities including loans, bonds and other borrowings as of the end of 2022, according to its latest annual report.

The Logan units’ case numbers are HCCW412/2022 and HCCW413/2022, respectively.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.