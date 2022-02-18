U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

China Builders Miss More Deadlines as Yango Skips Payments

Alice Huang
·2 min read
In this article:
  • 000671.SZ

(Bloomberg) -- China’s troubled developers have given off more signs of strains this week, as one of the nation’s 20 largest builders failed to make two dollar-bond interest payments.

Yango Group Co., a Shanghai-based developer that operates in more than 100 cities across the country, didn’t make a combined $27.3 million of interest payments initially due Jan. 15 by a 30-day grace period, according to a Shenzhen stock exchange filing. The company, whose 2021 contracted sales were 19th highest according to China Real Estate Information Corp., said it is facing a temporary cash flow issue and plans to hold a bondholder meeting.

The missed coupons come two months after parent Fujian Yango Group Co. said it failed to pay interest a dollar bond.

Chinese developers continued to be under pressure following record defaults last year amid government clampdown on excessive borrowing, which have helped to drag down primary issuance in Asia to its weakest annual start since 2019. Despite Beijing’s plan to garner support from bad-debt managers to aid the sector and easing property-loan curbs, many builders continue to struggle amid slumping new-home sales while investor confidence wanes.

Yango Justice International Ltd., the Yango Group unit which issued the two dollar bonds with the missed coupons, received bondholder approval in November to exchange three other notes amid efforts to extend maturities. The new bond, due in September, was indicated down 2.1 cents on the dollar at 14.3 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.

Yango Group, which didn’t respond to Bloomberg requests for comment Friday, recently won bondholder approval to extend the interest payment for an onshore note by six months, according to a local media report. The firm has $846 million of dollar-bond interest and maturities coming due the rest of this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

(Adds bond prices and background starting in the fifth paragraph.)

  • Alibaba and Tencent sites added to US 'Notorious Markets List'

    The official list names 42 online and 35 physical stores, including e-commerce websites of the firms.

  • What's on BofA's List of Quality Small-Cap Growth Stocks?

    'Russell 2000 Growth now looks historically cheap vs. Russell 2000 Value, and has also seen better recent revisions,' BofA said.

  • Fed's Bullard repeats call for 1 percentage point in rate increases by July 1

    "We are missing our inflation target on our preferred measure... and policy is still at rock bottom lows and we’ve still got asset purchases going on," Bullard said in a television interview with CNN. Bullard's initial comments one week ago in favor of a half percentage point move at the central bank's next meeting on March 15-16 prompted traders in contracts tied to the Fed's target interest rate to temporarily raise their expectations of a half-point increase next month.

  • Hawkish Fed Tanks Demand at 30-Year TIPS Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- The hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve is dashing demand for inflation-indexed Treasuries as investors bet rising interest rates will tame surging consumer prices. Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fr

  • Bullard Says Fed May Need to Raise Rates Above 2% to Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said bringing down inflation may require the central bank to overshoot a neutral target interest rate, which he sees as about 2%.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams

  • German Eurofighters reach Romania for NATO missions amid Ukraine crisis

    German Air Force Eurofighters arrived at a military air base in eastern Romania on Thursday as part of a deployment to NATO's eastern flanks amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border, the defence ministry said. The three Eurofighters and roughly 60 soldiers will join Italian and Romanian forces for enhanced air policing missions over the next three weeks. German air forces ran similar missions alongside British air forces in Romania in 2021.

  • Taiwan, with eye on China, to boost protection for its semiconductor secrets

    Taiwan's government proposed on Thursday a new law to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage. Tech powerhouse Taiwan makes the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductor chips, used in everything from fighter jets to mobile phones, and the government has long worried about Chinese efforts to copy that success, including through economic espionage, poaching talent and other methods. Taiwan's cabinet said it had proposed new offences for "economic espionage" under the national security law, setting out punishment of up to 12 years in prison for those who leak core technologies to China or "foreign enemy forces".

  • EU Aims to Avert Another Natural Gas Storage Crisis Next Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm is looking at ways to build up strategic inventories of natural gas to better prepare for the next winter after limited supplies of the fuel pushed energy prices to records, sending shock waves through the bloc’s economy. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania

  • Highlights: Jaylen Clark's career night leads the way as No. 13 UCLA men's basketball downs Washington State, 76-56

    It was the Jaylen Clark show on Thursday (Feb. 17) at the Pauley Pavilion. The sophomore set his career highs in points (18), rebounds (11), and assists (5) as No. 13 UCLA men's basketball easily defeated Washington State, 76-56. Johnny Juzang scored a game-high 19 points to compliment Clark's performance.

  • Giving the VR Olympics another chance

    Diving deeper into the VR broadcast of the Olympics beyond my first look, I found there was even more to discover and appreciate about its unique view into the Beijing games — but also a longer list of downsides.Why it matters: Virtual reality has the potential to bring people both closer to the action and deeper behind the scenes. At the same time, it can be more isolating, tiring and blurry than watching a broadcast on a nice TV. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Russian skater celebrates with double middle fingers after beating USA

    Sometimes you just can't help but throw up the double birds in a big moment.

  • Canada skaters wait for Olympic medal that may not come

    Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas could end up a medalist at the Beijing Games, though she isn’t holding her breath for the results of the Russian doping scandal that has cast a shadow over figure skating at the Winter Olympics. “I think everyone’s just kind of accepted that this is forever going to be part of our Olympic experience,” Schizas said. Schizas was part of the group of eight Canadian skaters who placed fourth in the team competition that happened the first week of the Beijing Games.

  • Baidu, Other Chinese Tech Names May Join Hang Seng in Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc. is among stocks that analysts say could be added to the Hang Seng Index in the ongoing reshaping of Hong Kong’s benchmark gauge.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Ma

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Keeps Dropping

    Two days ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went "to the moon" on news that it has reopened ticket sales for space tourism aboard its suborbital spaceplanes -- with flights to begin before the end of this year. Virgin Galactic's next news announcement probably won't be so happy. Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 after close of trading, Virgin Galactic is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter "earnings" for 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.