China bulls backload stock targets as post-pandemic optimism deflates, stimulus floodgates remain closed

China bulls are pushing back their expectations for a rally in stock prices as the economy struggles and global funds turn away as policymakers avoid opening the stimulus floodgates.

HSBC this week trimmed its year-end index target for the CSI 300 Index by 6.5 per cent to 4,300 and lowered its target for the Shanghai Composite Index by 2.8 per cent to 3,500. Citigroup dialled back its optimism on the Hang Seng Index, scaling back its target to 22,000, versus a forecast of 24,000 in February.

That further narrowed the upside potential for investors, as money managers have already shifted their focus to India and Japan in search of higher returns. The MSCI China Index tracking over 700 companies listed at home and abroad has tumbled 9.4 per cent during the past three months, set for the worst quarter since Beijing's zero-Covid pivot in October. Local stock benchmarks have both fallen more than 5 per cent during the same period, ranking among the worst performers in Asia.

"We have previously argued the market will be driven by fundamentals," HSBC analysts including Steven Sun said in a note to clients on Wednesday. "That has not played out yet, and the economic backdrop has gotten tougher."

Pedestrians walk past an HSBC branch at Pedder Street in Hong Kong's Central district on May 5, 2023.

China's post-pandemic recovery continues to disappoint, with manufacturing set to contract for a third month in June, according to economists before a government report on Friday. Policymakers are reluctant to roll out a larger stimulus package, prompting Wall Street brokers from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to rein in their bullish forecasts.

Foreign investors only bought 1.2 billion yuan (US$170 million) worth of mainland stocks this quarter through June 27, according to Stock Connect data. Global hedge funds have taken back about 70 per cent of the money they ploughed into Chinese stocks since November, according to Goldman.

China's markets reversed course from early gains and fell over 20 per cent in the first half on concerns over the sputtering cyclical recovery, Goldman said, while Asian markets are likely to face subdued third-quarter returns before a recovery in the final quarter.

Parts of the Asian markets that have underperformed, including China, could see a "catch-up" rally, especially if policy eases further in China, it added.

There is still a chance for the market to run up as bad news is mostly priced in and the valuation is now cheap, according to Timothy Moe, a Singapore-based strategist at Goldman. The MSCI China's price-to-earnings ratio now stands at 10.43, lower than the bank's fair value estimate.

HSBC's Sun said a re-rating for Chinese stocks is possible in the last quarter. The disappointing fundamentals and tight liquidity caused by fund outflows will be major hurdles for the market to overcome before making any significant breakthrough, he added.

