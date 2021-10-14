U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

China Buy Now Pay Later Business Market Report 2021: China has Emerged as the Fastest Growing BNPL Market in Asia-Pacific - Forecast to 2028

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Chinese buy now, pay later (BNPL) market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 51.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 82,782.0 million in 2021. Significant growth in e-commerce transactions and increased popularity among a large population are some of the key factors that attracted large investments in this sector.

The global coronavirus pandemic meant that 2020 was a challenging year for most businesses across industry verticals. Despite this, both the e-commerce and digital payment sectors experienced robust growth last year. But the net income of FinTech companies declined significantly due to the resulting surge in provisions for credit losses. Consequently, FinTech companies such as LexinFintech are rolling out BNPL products to push their presence in digital retail as the economy starts to gain momentum.

In 2014, regulators in China opened up the online credit market as a way to encourage consumers in the country to spend. As a result of this, the online credit market in the country today includes various services such as P2P lending, virtual credit deals, and BNPL. With all of these credit services in the offering, the online credit scene is poised to grow further in China.

The publisher expects that the increased market attractiveness of online credit is likely to attract global companies in the Chinese BNPL market in the next four to six quarters. For instance, in November 2020, Afterpay invested US$10 million in the Chinese BNPL startup Happay through its majority-owned Australian investment firm, AP Ventures.

However, with the changing regulatory norms coming into place in 2022, it is expected to affect the market growth to some extent. The growing popularity of the sector, especially among the younger Chinese consumers, will be impacted severely, as college students can no longer have easy access to credit from BNPL platforms.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in China remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 54,705.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 314,692.1 million by 2028.

Scope

China BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Tencent

  • JD Finance

  • Alipay

  • Huabei

  • Baitiao

  • Happay

  • AsiaPay

  • Atome

  • Splitit

  • UnionPay International

  • LexinFintech

  • Afterpay

  • Fen Fu

China Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

China Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f89rwn

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-buy-now-pay-later-business-market-report-2021-china-has-emerged-as-the-fastest-growing-bnpl-market-in-asia-pacific---forecast-to-2028-301400530.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

