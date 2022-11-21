U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.05
    -18.29 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,687.20
    -58.49 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,018.94
    -127.12 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.66
    -16.07 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -0.34 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.00
    -15.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0082 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0081 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0690
    +1.7440 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,839.86
    -680.84 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.21
    -7.15 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

China Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Markets and Investments Report 2022-2028: Rise of Cross-Border e-Commerce and the Dividends of the BRI are Bringing New Opportunities for Domestic BNPL Firms

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 37.2% on an annual basis to reach US$119,251.4 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in China remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.9% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$86,905.0 million in 2021 to reach US$353,898.4 million by 2028.

In China, buy now pay later (BNPL) is gaining rapid momentum even in the face of a softer macro landscape. Unlike other global markets, the Chinese are familiar with the cashless ecosystem, e-commerce, and online shopping. This has resulted in a massive demand for BNPL services. China's Zero-Covid policy, which urges consumers to avoid offline transactions, has further strengthened the trend in China.

Currently, big technology giants such as Ant Group, JD.com, and Pinduoduo are dominating the BNPL market in China. However, the recent regulatory crackdown on monopoly internet giants has allowed new and emerging BNPL players to enter the market. The new consumption scenes emerging in the Chinese market also represent potential opportunities for new entrants in the BNPL industry.

The high growth potential offered by the Chinese market is also attracting foreign investors to enter the industry. Some of the leading global BNPL players, such as Afterpay and Klarna, have invested in the Chinese BNPL sector. Afterpay, for instance, invested in domestic local BNPL firm Happay, whereas, Klarna established a subsidiary in China.

Regional players, such as Atome, are also expanding their footprint in the Chinese market by launching services for Tier I and II cities. Over the next three to four years, the publisher expects more global BNPL players to enter the Chinese market.

The rise of cross-border e-commerce and the dividends of the Belt and Road Initiative are bringing new opportunities for domestic BNPL firms

In recent years, mainly because of the global pandemic outbreak, e-commerce transaction volume has surged significantly. This meant that the BNPL industry flourished. In China, not just the domestic e-commerce market is growing, but cross-border e-commerce has also surged significantly over the last few years. This, coupled with the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government, is opening new opportunities for domestic BNPL firms to go overseas.

Okebeli, the Chinese BNPL player, became the first in the sector to go overseas with its deferred payment service. In 2021, the firm partnered with merchants in Indonesia, thereby allowing consumers in the Southeast Asian market to make purchases using an interest-free installment payment service. In Indonesia, the coverage rate of its stores has exceeded 60%.

In 2022, the firm is planning to further strengthen its position in the Indonesian market, where the demand for the BNPL payment method has been on a steady rise over the two years. In addition to this, the firm is also planning to increase its investment in R&D and expand operations into many more Southeast Asian markets from the short to medium-term perspective.

With the BNPL market expected to grow strongly across the Asia-Pacific region, the publisher expects more Chinese firms to expand their services in the region over the next three to four years.

E-commerce players are introducing their own BNPL products to drive order volume and growth

Leading e-commerce businesses, such as Alibaba and Pinduoduo, have already introduced the BNPL payment option in their platforms, and as a result of this, these firms have experienced growth in order value and volume over the last few years. In continuation with the trend, other e-commerce players are introducing their own BNPL services in China. F

In June 2022, Kuaishou, the social e-commerce platform, announced a platform-wide launch of its BNPL service, Sesame Credit. Through a service called Sesame First, customers having a sesame score of 550 and above can order, receive, and try products before paying for their purchases.

Sesame First also allows for easy return and exchange of goods if they receive a poor quality product. Thus, ensuring that the rights and the interest of the customers are better protected. With the aim to solve the problem of distrust among customers, Sesame First is expected to lead to an increase in conversion rate and sales, thereby driving revenue for the firm.

During the pilot run, some stores that opted for Sesame First experienced higher order volume with increased conversion rates. As the BNPL adoption among online shoppers continues to grow in China, the publisher expects more e-commerce players to introduce BNPL products on their platforms from the short to medium-term perspective.

Scope

China BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

China Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players (Alipay, Tencent, JD Baitio, Meituan)

China Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

China Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Tencent

  • JD Finance

  • Alipay

  • Huabei

  • Baitiao

  • Happay

  • AsiaPay

  • Atome

  • Splitit

  • UnionPay International

  • LexinFintech

  • Afterpay

  • Fen Fu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k24meu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-buy-now-pay-later-bnpl-markets-and-investments-report-2022-2028-rise-of-cross-border-e-commerce-and-the-dividends-of-the-bri-are-bringing-new-opportunities-for-domestic-bnpl-firms-301684173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell early Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group, Genesis Global Trading liquidity issues.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • FTX Scandal Will Not Sink Crypto Bank Silvergate Capital

    Bitcoin and crypto trading are here to stay

  • Carvana Stock Rout Hits 97% This Year With Used-Car Prices Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop as Traders Digest Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung Parliame

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Tesla Slumps; Chart Highlights Major Support Nearby

    Down more than 50% this year, Tesla stock is finally succumbing to the 2022 bear market. While Apple is still holding up to some degree, Tesla stock continues to carve out new 52-week lows. Chief Executive Elon Musk's taking on the CEO job of Twitter combined with Tesla stock's disappointing reactions to both earnings and third-quarter deliveries leaves the stock lacking any bullish momentum.

  • Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. After reporting declining bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue) in the second and third quarters, Roblox posted double-digit growth in bookings in the third quarter. Roblox is seeing top-line growth reaccelerate after bookings declined in the first half of the year.

  • Why GrafTech Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) has been cleared to resume production at its Mexican facility, resolving a major issue that had hung over the shares of the graphite electrode maker. GrafTech is responsible for one of the key components in electric-arc steelmaking, which is a fast-growing part of the steel industry because it is costs less and requires less energy. The company makes the graphite electrodes that power electric-arc furnaces.

  • 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love SQM (SQM)

    SQM (SQM) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."