China’s Carbon Milestone to Benefit Clean Energy Providers

(Bloomberg) -- China’s tightening supply of carbon permits is likely to raise renewable energy demand and hasten the demise of inefficient coal-fired power plants.

The carbon price topped 100 yuan ($13.80) on Wednesday for the first time since the market launched in mid-2021, ahead of new rules that would reduce free emissions allowances and limit the number that can be carried over into the following year.

The prospect of fewer permits, and a plan to allow new entrants to the market, are driving prices higher, said Song Yutong, an analyst with the London Stock Exchange Group.

China’s carbon market has drawn criticism for being too lenient in imposing carbon costs on polluters and prices flatlined for a long time. The environment ministry’s draft plan would be a significant step toward addressing that as it prepares to enlarge the market beyond power producers.

Aluminum and cement are likely to be in the first wave of an expansion that will cover about 70% of the nation’s emissions by 2030, a move that could see prices hit 200 yuan a ton, according to the Beijing Institute of Technology. That will put a premium on clean energy and incentivize industry to shun higher-cost fossil fuels.

“Leading aluminum and cement producers have been preparing to be included in the national carbon market for several years,” Fitch Ratings said in a note. “Many have been reducing their carbon footprints to curb potential rises in costs from a probable cap on emission allowances.” Aluminum smelters have already shifted a lot of capacity to Yunnan, a province well served by hydropower, Fitch said.

Carbon prices in China are still just a fifth of comparable costs in the European Union, where the market is more mature. But the gap will only keep narrowing if Chinese exporters are pressured to comply with EU carbon tariffs that come into effect in 2026.

--With assistance from Kathy Chen.

