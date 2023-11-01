PBOC Drains Liquidity in Signal It Sees Rate Surge as Temporary

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank withdrew cash from the financial system, suggesting it sees Tuesday’s abrupt surge in short-term borrowing costs as a temporary disruption.

The People’s Bank of China drained 109 billion yuan ($14.9 billion) on a net basis from money markets Wednesday via offering seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, a short-term loan. The weighted average overnight repo rate fell 15 basis points to 1.71% on Wednesday morning.

The withdrawal came even as funding conditions tightened sharply in recent days due to month-end demand induced by tax payments and large government bond sales. The overnight rate surged to as high as 50% in isolated transactions Tuesday, according to a trader.

“The PBOC likely viewed the incident yesterday as a temporary mismatch, not a structural issue,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. But, the need for liquidity to support bond issuance going forward means the PBOC will still likely cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio within three months, with a possible move as early as in November, he added.

The weighted average overnight repo rate had gained 18 basis points on Tuesday, the biggest increase since Sept. 28, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

State broadcaster China Central Television blamed unidentified financial institutions for disturbing the market Tuesday. “Some institutions, with the aim of maximizing profits, depend too much on rolling-over financing, borrowing short and investing long — creating their own liquidity risks, which disturbs the market and creates a tense mood,” CCTV said in a report.

China is raising the fiscal deficit ratio and authorizing the sale of 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) of sovereign debt in the remaining months of the year to jumpstart the stuttering economy. Banks have already been strained by a deluge of debt sales in recent months, and a RRR cut may be the PBOC’s next policy move after it provided more short-term cash and one-year policy loans.

Some economists, including Pang, expect the PBOC to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio for the third time this year to release more cash to help fund the last-minute rush of stimulus spending. The central bank may slash the RRR by 25 basis points in the next two weeks amid a bonanza bond sale, according to three economists.

“The net withdrawal today is in line with the tradition for the beginning of a month,” said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “The PBOC intends to keep the overnight rates not too low, extending its operation style since the October.”

