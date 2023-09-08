China’s Chip-Gear Makers Soar as US Probe Spurs Development Bets

(Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor equipment makers surged as Washington’s investigation into chips used for Huawei Technologies Co.’s new smartphone spurred bets that the sector will see increased state support.

Friday’s advance was mostly led by companies related to lithography equipments — a key part of the industry that’s seen as a weak link in China’s chip supply chain. Beijing has been pushing its firms to develop local technologies as the country’s top chipmakers, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., rely on foreign-made equipment.

Shenyang Blue Silver Industry Automatic Equipment Co., which owns a subsidiary that engages in computational lithography and inspection, surged by the 20% limit to reach its highest in two years. Shanghai Electric Group Co., whose controlling shareholder has a major stake in China’s own lithography gear maker Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group, rose by the 10% limit. Optical components maker Mloptic Corp. gained 9% before paring the advance.

Traders latched onto the news that the US has begun an official probe into an advanced made-in-China chip housed within Huawei’s smartphone. A teardown revealed the high-end device has used components provided by US-blacklisted Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

The release of the Mate 60 Pro last week raised questions about the efficacy of a US-led global campaign to prevent China’s access to cutting-edge technology. With the device, China has demonstrated it can produce at least limited quantities of chips five years behind the cutting edge, inching closer to its objective of self-sufficiency in the critical area of semiconductors.

Excitement on the sector ramped up after Huawei started taking subscriptions for Mate 60 Pro+ on Friday, an even more advanced version of the phone it launched last week. Huawei suppliers including CPT Technology Group Co. and Dongguan Chitwing Technology Co. extended a recent rally to rise by the 10% limit.

