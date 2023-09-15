China Churns Out More Key Commodities as Economy Shows Signs of Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese output of key commodities rose in August, with both oil processing and aluminum production hitting record levels, as the economy showed further signs of recovery after a rocky few months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Crude refining surged 20% year-on-year to 64.7 million tons as plants returned from maintenance to process the fuels needed for a busy summer of travel.

Aluminum output climbed 3.1% to 3.6 million tons after producers in Yunnan resumed production as hydropower shortages eased. Smelters continue to expand capacity, leaving output on course for a fourth yearly record in a row against a backdrop of relatively low stockpiles but also fragile demand.

Steel production rose 3.2% year-on-year, although it fell on the month. Mills broadly maintained output ahead of a seasonal lift in construction activity during the autumn and the government’s emissions caps. Runs have also been boosted by a temporary pickup in infrastructure investment as local governments rush to spend the proceeds of their remaining special bond quotas, according to Capital Economics Ltd., which expects production to recede in the final months of the year.

Coal production increased 2%, although gains may have been capped by tighter safety checks following another deadly accident in Shaanxi. Crude oil and natural gas output also rose from a year ago.

--With assistance from Liz Yee Xing Ng, Winnie Zhu and Sarah Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.