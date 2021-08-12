U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

China CNC Machine Tool Markets Report, 2021-2025: Focus on Automobile, Aviation Industry, Rail Transit Equipment, Electronic Information Sectors

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China CNC Machine Tool Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the road of CNC localization, the replacement of parts is expected to be carried out simultaneously. China's functional components industry is relatively slow to develop, and its industrialization and specialization are low, which can only meet the matching needs of middle and low-grade CNC machine tools.

The functional components used by domestic middle and high-grade CNC machine tools still rely heavily on imports. However, the high price of imported machine tools, long delivery time and other factors make the price of domestic high-grade CNC machine tools remain high, which seriously affects its market competitiveness.

Moreover, foreign high-end machine tools, as important equipment for safeguarding national security and interests, have strict export restrictions on China. Therefore, the neck sticking occurs frequently in the key components field. With the policy support and the improvement of the localization rate of CNC machine tools, the demand of domestic machine tool manufacturers for domestic parts is increasing.

The market space of the spindle industry exceeds 4 billion yuan. At present, domestic enterprises are gradually entering the spindle market from small to large, with domestic substitution. The market space of cutting tools is nearly 40 billion yuan. China's cutting tool market is highly dependent on imports, but it is gradually realizing import substitution.

China's machine tool enterprises occupy the low-end market, state-owned enterprises gradually withdraw from the historical stage, and private enterprises welcome development opportunities.

  • Industry pattern: High-end machine tools rely heavily on imports, and domestic brands occupy the low-end market; The proportion of domestic leading income is still very low, and there is a gap between product category layout and global leading income

  • Pattern change: State-owned enterprises have gradually withdrawn from the historical stage, and private enterprises have ushered in great opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. General Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Mainstream Technologies
1.3 Industry Chain

2. Status Quo of Global and China Machine Tool Industry
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Production
2.1.2 Consumption
2.1.3 Import and Export
2.1.4 Competitive Landscape
2.2 China
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Metal Cutting Machine Tool
2.2.3 Metal Forming Machine Tool
2.2.4 Import and Export
2.2.5 Competitive Landscape

3. Status Quo of CNC Machine Tool Markets Worldwide
3.1 Overview
3.2 Main Countries
3.2.1 Japan
3.2.2 Germany
3.2.3 South Korea

4. Status Quo of CNC Machine Tool Market in China
4.1 Development Environment
4.1.1 Policy Environment
4.1.2 Technological Environment
4.2 Market Situation
4.2.1 Market Overview
4.2.2 Production
4.2.3 Demand
4.3 Import and Export
4.3.1 Import
4.3.2 Export
4.4 Competitive Landscape
4.4.1 Competition between Enterprises
4.4.2 Regional Competition
4.5 Development Trend

5. Main CNC Machine Tool Products in China
5.1 CNC Lathe
5.1.1 Production
5.1.2 Import & Export
5.1.3 Key Manufacturers
5.2 CNC Grinder
5.2.1 Production
5.2.2 Import & Export
5.2.3 Key Manufacturers
5.3 Machining Center
5.3.1 Production
5.3.2 Import & Export
5.3.3 Key Manufacturers

6. Core Components of China CNC Machine Tool Industry
6.1 CNC System
6.1.1 Supply and Demand
6.1.2 Market Pattern
6.2 Servo System
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Servo Motors
6.2.3 Motorized Spindle
6.2.4 Feed Transmission System

7. Downstream Sectors of China CNC Machine Tool Industry
7.1 Automobile
7.1.1 Market Size
7.1.2 Automotive & Parts-use CNC Machine Tool
7.2 Aviation Industry
7.2.1 Market Size
7.2.2 Aviation-use CNC Machine Tools
7.3 Rail Transit Equipment
7.3.1 Market Size
7.3.2 Rail Transit-use CNC machine tools
7.4 Electronic Information
7.4.1 Market Size
7.4.2 CNC Machine Tools for 3C

Companies Mentioned

  • Shenyang Machine Tool (Group) Co., Ltd.

  • Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Yawei Machine-Tool Co., Ltd.

  • Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co., Ltd (HNC)

  • Qinghai Huading Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Weihai Huadong Automation Co. Ltd.

  • RIFA Precision Machinery

  • J-TECH CNC Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Nantong Guosheng Intelligent Technology Group Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Headman Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Wuxi Shangji Automation Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bdd5v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


