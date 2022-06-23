U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.50
    -11.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,326.00
    -145.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,566.50
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.90
    -8.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.75
    -1.44 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    -0.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5900
    -0.5500 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,563.75
    +371.85 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +4.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.83
    -57.39 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

China commerce ministry says the sooner U.S. tariffs are lifted, the sooner consumers will benefit

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said the sooner U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are lifted, the sooner consumers and companies will benefit, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference on Thursday.

Removing all additional tariffs on Chinese goods will benefit China, the U.S. and the world, Shu said, adding that the two countries should create conditions for economic and trade cooperation.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said that removing the tariffs would likely have a limited effect on controlling short-term inflation.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)

