U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,960.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,493.00
    -66.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.00
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.51
    -1.81 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3410
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,495.83
    +852.82 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.13
    +10.37 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.26
    +3.79 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

China Commercial Vehicle Tire Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

China Commercial Vehicle Tire Market

China Commercial Vehicle Tire Market
China Commercial Vehicle Tire Market
China Commercial Vehicle Tire Market

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Commercial Vehicle Tire Market 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market stood around USD25.59 billion in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 13.21% during the forecast period.

The rise in the number of market players, technological innovations, and the high demand from the public transportation sector are the primary factors that are expected to drive the demand for the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market in the forecast period.

High production and sales of commercial vehicles, including medium & heavy commercial vehicles, and the launch of newer commercial vehicle models with better fuel mileage and performance create lucrative opportunities for the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market growth in the forecast period.

Government officials are investing in developing transportation infrastructure and new roads that can accommodate driverless vehicles. The growing per capita income of consumers is fueling the economic activities expected to bolster the demand for commercial vehicles, thereby creating the demand for the production of replacement tires in China.

The entry of new market players and the intense competition among the major market players fuel the adoption of technological innovations, attractive marketing strategies, and expansion of the manufacturing units by the market players to stay ahead in the market.

Tire manufacturers in China are increasingly focusing on providing advanced product offerings to satisfy the consumer requirement for better ride quality, durability, better traction, safety, better fuel efficiency, and performance. However, the ongoing US-China trade war may hinder the growth of the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market in the forecast period.

The Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, tire construction type, price segment, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into truck and bus/van. The truck segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Growing vehicle fleet size, high demand for trucks from the construction industry, and introduction of advanced models drive the demand for trucks in China.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market based on vehicle type, demand category, tire construction type, price segment, regional distribution, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market.

The top market players operating in the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Tire Market are

  • Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

  • Giti Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd.

  • Sailun Group Co., Ltd.

  • Kumho Tire China Co., Inc.

  • Triangle Tire Co. Ltd.

  • Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd.

  • Double Coin Holdings Ltd.

  • Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd.

  • Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026


China commercial vehicle tire, By Vehicle Type:

  • Truck

  • Bus/Van

China commercial vehicle tire, By Demand:

  • Replacement

  • OEM

China commercial vehicle tire, By Tire Construction:

  • Radial

  • Bias

China commercial vehicle tire, By Price Segment:

  • Budget

  • Ultra Budget

  • Premium

China commercial vehicle tire, By Region:

  • East China

  • South-Central China

  • North China

  • South-West China

  • North-East China

  • North-West China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41o906


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FedEx eyes freighter order as e-commerce soars -sources

    FedEx Corp is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters as e-commerce soars, but the delivery giant has postponed a buying decision amid ongoing labor talks with pilots, industry sources said. The world's largest cargo airline is the latest flashpoint for competition after Boeing last week launched a freighter version of its 777X to compete with a new Airbus A350 freighter. Air cargo demand has been stoked by online shopping, supply chain disruptions and a drop in passenger flights - which often also carry cargo in their holds.

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Secretary Buttigieg talks road safety, self-driving cars, EVs, and unruly airline passengers

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss plans to make American roads safer, EV adoption goals, and the federal 'no-fly' list.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Chinese miners dug up more than 4 billion tons of the dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time in 2021. The effort to stave off power outages involved unleashing some 300 million tons of capacity that’s still producing, and which is likely to add another 1% or 2% to annual output this year, according to forecasts from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.F

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Analyst Predicts 'Choppy' Road To Ramp-Up?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as shares fall below their IPO price? RIVN stock slumps as analysts see production woes ahead.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Not to Expect a $25,000 Tesla EV

    The company that brought you a $43,900 $35,000 car makes it clear that a cheaper vehicle isn't coming.

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex sharply cuts oil supply to India as it readies new refinery -sources

    Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex has sharply reduced crude exports to India, the third largest market for its oil, amid preparations for a new refinery expected to absorb more of its output, according to data and people familiar with the matter. Petroleos Mexicanos in December said it would cut crude exports this year and could suspend them altogether in 2023 as the company works to meet the government's target of refining all of its oil domestically.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • BP profit hits 8-year high as it boosts low carbon plans

    BP's profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy. BP's rebound to an annual profit of $12.85 billion after a large loss in 2020, is likely to add to calls in Britain for higher taxes on energy producers to help reduce consumers' energy bills. The results were supported by higher oil and gas prices and production, partly offset by weaker oil trading results and the impact of higher energy costs on operations such as refining, the company said.

  • Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

    China Airlines blamed last weekend’s nor’easter for the trouble

  • This $30 Car Diagnostic Scanner Is Like Having Cheat Codes for Your Car

    Is your check engine light on? This diagnostic tool could save you hundreds of dollars and a wasted trip to the mechanic.

  • Iron Ore Smashes $150 After Beijing Eases Steel’s Green Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- China offered its huge steel industry five extra years of rising carbon emissions, sending iron ore soaring as investors saw the move as a renewed focus on propping up the economy.Steelmaking accounts for about 15% of China’s carbon emissions. On Monday, the government set 2030 as the new deadline for peak-emissions for the sector, against an earlier target of 2025. That adds to signs that Beijing is recalibrating its climate strategy in light of last year’s commodity price spikes

  • South Korea's Hyundai Motor to take a fresh crack at Japan sales

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it is returning to Japan 12 years after leaving because of poor sales, as growing demand for electric vehicles offers a fresh opening in a market dominated by Toyota Motor. Hyundai said it will sell its Nexo SUV hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle and its Ioniq 5 midsize crossover electric vehicle (EV), which is at the heart of the company's attempt to capture 10% of global EV sales by 2025. "We haven't yet set a target for sales, but we will try to provide more information once we begin taking orders online in May," the head of Hyundai Mobility Japan, Shigeaki Kato, said at a launch event in Tokyo.