China Confirms Vice Premier Liu Will Visit the U.S. From Jan. 30

(Bloomberg) -- China’s chief trade negotiator is headed back to the U.S. at the end of the month for the next round of talks, the Chinese government confirmed.

Vice Premier Liu He will be in the U.S. on Jan. 30-31 for talks, Ministry of Commerce Spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. Liu was invited by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the spokesman said.

Liu is a top economic aide to President Xi Jinping and is in charge of the talks with the U.S. This would be his second trip to Washington to talk trade, after he appeared to reach an agreement with the U.S. in May, only for Trump to back away from it. This time, Liu travels to Washington with a more challenging domestic economic backdrop.

A day after it was reported that the U.S. is investigating China’s Huawei Technologies Co., Gao re-iterated that the world’s two largest economies are deeply intertwined.

“China’s technological advancement is not a threat to the world,” he said in response to a question about Western nations limiting purchases of Chinese-made tech equipment. Developed nations should be more open to the China’s equipment, instead of making accusations based on hearsay that they are unsafe, Gao said.

