The China Construction Equipment Market to Hit $79 Billion by 2028. Shanghai to Launch 48 New Infrastructure Projects - Arizton

Over $1.8 Million Units of Construction Equipment to be Sold in China during 2022-2028. The Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.17%.

Chicago, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the China construction equipment market, is projected to reach $79 billion by 2028. The demand for construction equipment boosts due to the rise in transport infrastructure projects and affordable government home schemes.



The material handling equipment market in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15%. Therefore, it is estimated that 30% of newly constructed buildings in China will be prefabricated by 2030 as Chinese infrastructure developers are adopting the prefabricated construction techniques.

Material handling equipment is mainly used in construction, manufacturing, cargo handling, logistics, warehousing, and mining industries. In 2021, 102 major projects were announced in the China 2021–2025 development plan, which supports the demand for material handling equipment.

China Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $79 Billion (2028) MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 1.8 Million Unit (2028) CAGR (VOLUME) 4.17% HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 TYPE Earth Moving Equipment (Excavator, Backhoe Loader, Motor Grader, and Other Earth Moving Equipment), Material Handling Equipment (Crane, Forklift & Telescopic Handler, Arial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.) and Road Construction Equipment (Asphalt Paver and Road Roller) END-USERS Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others KEY VENDORS XCMG, Sany, Zoomlion, Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Volvo

Shift to Prefabricated Construction Driving Crane Demand

15% of the new structure are prefabricated buildings, and the Chinese government is strongly promoting prefabricated buildings. Infrastructure developments, such as transportation, logistics and telecommunications, are expected to boost demand for cranes in China.

There is a need to promote prefabrication as part of the construction industrialization and green building action plan stated in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which covers economic and social development from 2021 to 2025.

The CCMIA stated that in 2020, over 300 Chinese prefabricated-component manufacturers served its construction sector with prefabricated buildings and steel structure markets, valued at $300 billion and $50 billion, respectively.





Story continues

Surge in the Adoption of Green Hydrogen Fuel

Climate change is a significant concern for all countries worldwide, and therefore, many construction equipment manufacturers have incorporated new technologies in their products to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, in China, Volvo’s advanced I-Save intelligent fuel-saving system has stronger power, lower fuel consumption, and improve fuel efficiency by 3%.

Construction equipment powered by green hydrogen fuel and electric construction equipment will likely replace fossil fuel-based construction equipment. In 2021, the China government approved the renewable mega-project for green hydrogen and accelerated the electrification of construction machinery in the same year.

Recent Development Projects

The government's intention to invest $573 billion in infrastructure projects will fuel the growth of long-term industrial development. In December 2021, the government issued ~$556 billion. It announced various projects, including the expansion of the railway by 19 thousand kilometres, high-speed rail by 12 thousand kilometres, the expansion of public roads by 0.3 million kilometres, with 29 thousand kilometres expressways, the building 29 new passenger airports, and the expansion of urban transit rail operating mileage by 3,400 kilometres.

Additionally, China's government plans to build 0.3 million affordable rental homes by 2025, with around 60 thousand to be completed by 2022. The government allocated approx. $24 billion for housing development in the 2021 budget plan. The new housing development projects will provide new opportunities for construction equipment.

China Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Vendors Analysis

Key Vendors

XCMG

SANY

Zoomlion

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Komatsu

Hitachi

Kubota

Liebherr

JCB

Other Prominent Vendors

LGMG

Hyundai Doosan Infracore

Kobelco

Sumitomo

FAYAT



Distributor Profiles

CamaMach

LuoYang Silon Industrial Co., Ltd

Sino Machinery Imp & Exp Co., Ltd.



