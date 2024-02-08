China’s Consumer Prices Drop at Fastest Pace Since 2009

(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer prices fell last month at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to shake off persistent deflation pressures.

The consumer price index dropped 0.8% in January from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, the weakest since September 2009. The drop was worse than economists’ expectations for a 0.5% decline.

The producer price index fell 2.5%, compared with projections for a 2.6% decline. Factory-gate costs have been stuck in deflation for 16 straight months.

China has been beset by falling prices for much of the last year as the nation struggles to revive domestic demand and consumer confidence. A measures of economy-wide prices marked its longest slide since 1999 in the fourth quarter, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge as policymakers look to boost growth in 2024.

“The CPI data today shows China faces persistent deflationary pressure,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. “China needs to take actions quickly and aggressively to avoid the risk of deflationary expectation to be entrenched among consumers.”

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.4%, slower than December and the weakest rise since June last year. Pork prices dropped 17%, helping drag down food prices by 5.9%, which was the biggest decline on record in data back to 1994.

“The report drives home a message — the economy needs aggressive policy steps to boost demand and shake confidence out of its torpor. The People’s Bank of China has signaled that fighting deflation is a priority and looks set to deliver more stimulus. The question is, how forceful it will be — and whether banks pass on the easing in the form of more and cheaper credit.”

- Eric Zhu, economist

The risks from deflation are serious. If China is unable to meaningfully turn the trend around, it risks leading to a downward spiral with people holding off on purchases due to expectations prices would continue falling. That would dent overall consumption and spill over to businesses.

The property crisis remains the biggest drag on the economy and on confidence. But the most visible sign of economic gloom recently has come from the stock market, which is in the midst of a multi-trillion dollar rout. Equities have rallied in recent days but investors are awaiting more policy support from Beijing.

Economists see deflation pressure in China continuing for at least another six months, largely because of the real estate turmoil.

