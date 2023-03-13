U.S. markets closed

China Could Control a Third of The World’s Lithium by 2025

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to ramp up lithium extraction could see it accounting for nearly a third of the world’s supply by the middle of the decade, according to UBS AG.

The bank expects Chinese-controlled mines, including projects in Africa, to raise output to 705,000 tons by 2025, from 194,000 tons in 2022. That would lift China’s share of the mineral critical to electric-vehicle batteries to 32% of global supply, from 24% last year, according to a note on Friday.

The race to secure lithium is playing out at the highest levels, with nations including the US prioritizing access to the materials necessary for making batteries as the world turns away from fossil fuels. China’s needs are particularly acute because it’s home to the world’s biggest market for new energy vehicles.

The rise in Chinese output will include an increase in material derived from lepidolite, a lithium-bearing rock often overlooked as poor quality and environmentally unsound because of its low yield and high energy costs. UBS sees lepidolite in China accounting for 280,000 tons of lithium in 2025, or 13% of global supply, from 88,000 tons last year, as the government continues to support the sector.

Beijing has already moved to curb unlicensed lepidolite extraction in Jiangxi province, a major mining hub, as it seeks to exert more control over its deposits.

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Monday, March 13

  • Last day of National People’s Congress in Beijing

Tuesday, March 14

  • Nothing major scheduled

Wednesday, March 15

  • China sets monthly medium-term lending rate, 09:20

  • China industrial output for Jan.-Feb., including steel & aluminum; coal, gas & power generation; and crude oil & refining. 10:00

    • Retail sales, fixed assets, property investment, residential property sales, jobless rate

  • CCTD’s weekly online briefing on China’s coal market, 15:00

  • Mysteel Southeastern China Aluminum Summit in Foshan, Guangdong, day 1

  • EARNINGS: CGN Power, Daqo New Energy, Power Assets

Thursday, March 16

  • China new home prices for February, 09:30

  • China Hydrogen Summit in Shanghai, day 1

  • Mysteel Southeastern China Aluminum Summit, Foshan, Guangdong, day 2

  • EARNINGS: Rusal

Friday, March 17

  • China Jan.-Feb. output data for base metals and oil products

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • China Hydrogen Summit in Shanghai, day 2

  • Mysteel Southeastern China Aluminum Summit, Foshan, Guangdong, day 3

  • EARNINGS: CMOC, Hong Kong & China Gas

Saturday, March 18

  • China’s 2nd batch of Jan.-Feb. trade data, including agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina, copper and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product imports

Chinese President Xi Jinping capped this year’s National People’s Congress by securing a third, norm-defying term in office and shaping some of the policies that will steer the world’s second-largest economy through the year ahead.

--With assistance from Annie Lee.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Declares U.S. Arctic Ocean Off Limits to New Oil and Gas Leasing

    The administration said it will form a “firewall” against future oil and gas leasing in the Arctic and federal lands in Alaska’s North Slope.

  • Cash crunch for start-ups as Sunak calls in Covid loans

    Hundreds of taxpayer-backed start-ups are facing a looming cash crunch as Rishi Sunak’s pandemic tech fund calls in bail-out loans.

  • Here’s the truth about Britain’s net zero target – it’s wholly unrealistic

    More money for defence, policing, child care, long term illness, new nuclear, gigafactories, an auto industry struggling to find reasons to stay in the UK now that the internal combustion engine is to be assigned to the dustbin of history – the list of calls on the public purse just keeps on growing.

  • 'Steady hand': China surprisingly retains central bank chief

    Yi Gang's surprise re-appointment as China's central bank governor on Sunday means a pro-market mind of high international stature will continue to represent the world's second-largest economy on the global stage. Yi, 65, was widely expected to retire as President Xi Jinping installs close allies in key roles in a sweeping government reshuffle at the start of his precedent-breaking third five-year term. A new leadership team, formed mostly of home-grown talent loyal to Xi, raises concerns among the international business community amid rising tensions between China and the West over trade, technology, the war in Ukraine and other issues.

  • SVB collapse could add to China stock investors' anxiety

    China stock investors, already disillusioned by Beijing's lower-than-expected economic growth target for the year, will be further disheartened by the shock collapse of U.S. lender SVB Financial Group, market participants said. China's CSI300 Index dropped 4% last week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 6%, as China's moderate GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023 - set during the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament - dashed hopes for a big stimulus. The market mood could be damped further following Friday's sudden collapse of start-up focused lender SVB, which stirred heated discussion over the weekend in China about its fallout.

  • Caterpillar union workers vote in favor of six-year labor agreement

    "The terms of the contract are effective immediately (March 13)," UAW said in a statement on Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear how many members voted to ratify the contract. Local union leaders at Caterpillar said in a statement that they were pleased to have reached an agreement with management to avoid a strike that its rivals Deere & Co. and CNH Industrial went through.

  • Bitcoin Rises on Report Government Weighing Plan to Protect All Silicon Valley Bank Depositors

    The price of bitcoin rose above $21,400 after the Washington Post reported that U.S. federal authorities are considering safeguarding uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank should a buyer not be found for the institution, which collapsed last week following a $42 billion bank run. Roughly 85% of SVB depositors held money in accounts that were not FDIC-insured, meaning that without federal action or an outright purchase of the bank those funds could be irretrievable. Seeking to avoid a panic in the financial system, officials at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. discussed safeguarding all uninsured deposits, the newspaper reported, citing three people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Signature Bank Closure Deals Another Blow to Crypto Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The closure of Signature Bank, a lender that counted a number of crypto companies as customers, marks another major setback for digital assets as the industry becomes ever more cut off from the banking system.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Says All SVB Deposits

  • Saudi Arabia Unveils New Airline Amid Jet Talks With Boeing

    Riyadh Air is the latest Mideast carrier trying to use its geographic position between Europe and Asia to attract fliers.

  • 10 Biggest Silver Mining Companies

    With Industrias Penoles leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest silver mining companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 'Very Lucky' Solo Miner Solves Bitcoin Block for $148K Reward

    The Bitcoin miner’s hash rate represented around 0.002% of the network’s total computational power.

  • Union says Lyondell misled it about possible Houston refinery buyers -letter

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a letter to members it was misled by Lyondell Basell Industries about possible buyers for the company’s Houston refinery, which the company has set for permanent closure late this year. “The International Union has been approached by buyers who say not only are they willing to buy the refinery at a fair market price but have been trying to do so since before the closure notice,” the USW said in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday. The letter was sent on Friday to members who work at the Lyondell refinery.

  • Burger King or McDonald's: Which Brand Is More Popular In Your State?

    McDonald's or Burger King, it's a little like the story of who came first the chicken or the egg. The battle between these two burger chains is well over a half-century old, but most people credit McDonald's with being the first fast-food burger chain. Trying to determine who is the best out of different rankings can really vary between the two big burger chains and how tight the competition is.

  • Saudi Aramco Posts Record $161 Billion Profit for 2022

    Saudi Arabia’s national oil company reported the largest profit by an energy firm, boosting the kingdom’s coffers as it looks to showcase its global business and foreign-policy ambitions.

  • Aramco's Nasser says oil market tightly balanced

    Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that the oil market would remain tightly balanced in the short to medium term, adding that he was cautiously optimistic. Nasser was speaking to the press after the Saudi Arabian oil giant reported its highest ever annual profit since the company was listed. Aramco's shares traded 0.6% higher after the results were released, but closed mostly flat at 32.8 riyals ($8.74) a share.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Regulators seize Signature Bank in third-largest US bank failure

    Signature Bank becomes the second regional bank to failure in two days as regulators seek to restore calm to the banking world before markets open.

  • SVB Collapse: Legendary Financier Bill Ackman Warns of Massive Bank Runs

    The hedge fund manager says that it is likely that Silicon Valley depositors will have access to around 50% of their funds on Monday, but the remaining 50% will not be available for 3-6 months.

  • First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

    The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.

  • U.S. government guarantees all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, money available Monday

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will be made whole and have access to their money starting Monday morning, according to a statement from the Treasury, Fed, and FDIC on Sunday.