China’s Country Garden Gets Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong
(Bloomberg) -- Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co., whose liquidity crisis shook the nation’s financial markets in recent months, received a winding-up petition in Hong Kong.
The first hearing date for the petition will be scheduled for May 17, after Ever Credit Ltd. filed a petition dated Tuesday due to non-payment of a term loan facility of about HK$1.6 billion ($204.5 million), plus accrued interest, according to an exchange filing.
The announcement came after the Guangdong-based developer defaulted on a dollar bond in October, overtaking rival China Evergrande Group as the epicenter of the property crisis. Country Garden’s potential debt restructuring is attracting close scrutiny, as it promises to be one of the biggest such exercises in the world’s second-largest economy.
