Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,088.00
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,977.00
    -39.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,003.75
    -17.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.00
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    -0.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,040.00
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3150
    +0.0160 (+0.37%)
     

  • Vix

    13.43
    -0.31 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2679
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4630
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    57,078.81
    +2,485.09 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,683.02
    -1.28 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.71
    +0.19 (+0.00%)
     

China’s Country Garden Gets Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong

Lulu Yilun Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co., whose liquidity crisis shook the nation’s financial markets in recent months, received a winding-up petition in Hong Kong.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The first hearing date for the petition will be scheduled for May 17, after Ever Credit Ltd. filed a petition dated Tuesday due to non-payment of a term loan facility of about HK$1.6 billion ($204.5 million), plus accrued interest, according to an exchange filing.

The announcement came after the Guangdong-based developer defaulted on a dollar bond in October, overtaking rival China Evergrande Group as the epicenter of the property crisis. Country Garden’s potential debt restructuring is attracting close scrutiny, as it promises to be one of the biggest such exercises in the world’s second-largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement