China Credit Woes Ease as Firms Draw Up Debt Repayment Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Stress in China’s credit market is showing signs of ebbing, after two major property developers and a large car dealer unveiled repayment plans for maturing debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China Vanke Co. briefed creditors Tuesday on its plans for repaying three offshore bonds due this year and worth about $1.4 billion in combined principal. On a similar call on the same day, rival Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. said it will sell new bonds and secure more loans to meet refinancing needs. At the same time, China Grand Automotive Services Group Co. pledged to pay a dollar note maturing this month.

The drumbeat of good news over the past 24 hours from the borrowers, especially the two mired in China’s unprecedented property debt crisis, offers relief to investors. It also comes as a key Bloomberg gauge of Chinese junk dollar bonds, dominated by developers, is on course for a five-month winning streak.

Chinese debt issuers used to regularly hold calls with creditors as an important means of communication. Such meetings have become less frequent since the second half of last year as the country’s housing slump worsened and financial stress among builders intensified.

Vanke, China’s second-biggest developer by sales, told creditors Tuesday it plans to use a combination of cash in hand and funds generated by onshore projects to repay a $630 million dollar note due in March, with its 1.4 billion yuan ($195 million) dim sum bond due in May and another $600 million dollar bond due in June to be repaid via offshore bank loans.

While Longfor, the country’s ninth-largest builder, has no dollar bonds maturing this year, it plans to repay an HK$8 billion ($1 billion) syndicated loan due in January 2025 in the second half of this year. It will also gradually pay up another HK$8 billion syndicated loan due in December 2025 in the first half of next year.

Story continues

Longfor told creditors it expects to sell new bonds guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance and secure more bank loans this year. It also aims to take on 10 billion yuan of additional bank loans backed by its commercial properties annually, based on the assumption of a 50% loan-to-value ratio.

Meantime, Grand Automotive said on its own creditor call that it intends to pay its dollar bonds maturing this month in full, quashing earlier concerns it was working on potential back-up plans.

--With assistance from Emma Dong.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.