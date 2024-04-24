China’s Credit Yields Drop to Record Lows on Bond Bull Run
(Bloomberg) -- China’s local credit yields have fallen to the lowest level ever as investors load up on corporate bonds to boost returns in a financial system awash in liquidity.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets Wrap
Tesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of Earnings
Biden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House Lawn
The average yield of China’s onshore three-year AAA rated corporate notes has dropped 26 basis points this month to a record low of 2.25%, according to a ChinaBond index. Those of longer tenors, including 10-year and 20-year notes, are following the same trend.
Policy steps to stimulate economic growth, such as unleashing more long-term cash for banks earlier this year, have fueled a rare bond rally, with yields of China’s 30-year government bonds approaching a 19-year low. Meanwhile, fixed-income investors are finding limited high-yield options as authorities’ work to resolve local government debt risk.
That has left Chinese corporate borrowers trying to lock in the country’s record-low borrowing costs. So far this month, a record 317.2 billion yuan ($43.8 billion) of ultralong bonds with a tenor of at least 10 years have been sold, Bloomberg-compiled data show.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
Big Junk Food’s Campaign to Get You Eating Doritos and Oreos for Dinner
How a Massive Hack of Psychotherapy Records Revealed a Nation’s Secrets
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.