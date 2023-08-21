China cuts key interest rate in bid to kickstart economy - latest updates

China has cut a key interest rate in a bid to boost its economy hampered by a weak property sector - MARK R CRISTINO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

China’s central bank cut a key interest rate but kept another on hold in a move that has confused economists as it attempts to counter the post-Covid slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Activity has been dragged down recently by uncertainty in the labour market and global economic sluggishness, weakening demand for Chinese goods.

Growth has also been hit by financial troubles in the real estate sector, with several leading developers on the verge of bankruptcy and struggling to complete projects.

The People’s Bank of China said today cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, from 3.55pc to 3.45pc.

However, the five-year LPR, which is used to price mortgages, was held at 4.2pc, despite economists predicting the rate to be cut by 15 basis points following a similar reduction last week to an important central bank policy loan rate.

Goldman Sachs economist Maggie Wei described the LPR cut as “disappointing”, adding that it “would not help with building confidence” as Chinese authorities pursue an economic recovery.

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said: “The decision to keep the 5-year unchanged is puzzling.

“It is not clear how to interpret this decision and the cut last week.”

China stocks fell to around nine-month lows as investors were disappointed by the milder-than-expected measures to boost confidence.

Housing slowdown triggers profit warning at Crest Nicholson

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has said that the housing market has slowed considerably this summer, especially in recent weeks, as it downgraded its profit forecast for the year.

The builder said that “trading conditions for the housing market have worsened during the summer of this year”, as “the economic uncertainty is deterring prospective home movers”.

It came despite prices remaining resilient because there is not much supply of homes to buy and not many people who are being forced to sell because of a deterioration in their financial situations.

The business said that it expected adjusted pre-tax profit to reach £50m in the year ending October 31. It had previously indicated that profit would reach around £73.7m.

Crest Nicholson has issued a profit warning - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

China to spearhead push for G7 rival as economy weakens at home

China will push the world’s leading emerging market powers to become a full-scale rival to the G7 group of wealthy nations as it seeks to enlist more members.

The Brics bloc — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will use an annual leaders’ summit in Johannesburg this week to begin the process of enlisting more members to bolster its global status.

The push has been driven mainly by Chinese President Xi Jinping but also backed by Russia and South Africa.

There will also be talks on how to accelerate a shift away from the dollar, in part by increasing the use of local currencies in trade between members, which is surging, according to a draft agenda seen by Bloomberg.

It comes as China’s central bank cut interest rates today in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Activity has been dragged down recently by uncertainty in the labour market and global economic sluggishness, weakening demand for Chinese goods.

From left, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro at the Brics emerging economies summit in Brazil in 2019 - AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

China stocks slump to lowest level since November

Chinese stock markets have slumped following the less-than-expected cuts in loan rates by Chinese banks.

The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 1.8pc and was set for its lowest close since November.

Shares in mainland China also dropped into a second day, with finance stocks among the worst performers.

Chinese lenders cut the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points and kept the five-year prime loan rates unchanged even after policymakers called for more lending. Traders had expected a 15-basis-point cut on both rates.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, said: “The surprising hold of five-year LPR is inconsistent with the overall policy tone of property bailout.

“The policy message of this LPR hold will confuse the market and dilute the sentiment impact.”

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, said: “The big picture is that the PBOC’s approach to monetary policy is of limited use in the current environment and won’t be enough, on its own at least, to put a floor beneath growth.”

He added: “But the disappointing follow-through from the MLF cut to the LPR strengthens our view that the PBOC is unlikely to embrace the sizeable declines needed to revive credit demand.”

Chinese banks kept a key interest rate that guides mortgages on hold, a surprise move that sowed confusion over the country’s approach to stemming the nation’s property slump.

The five-year loan prime rate (LPR) was unexpectedly held steady at 4.2pc on Monday, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.

Most economists had predicted the rate to be cut by 15 basis points following a similar reduction last week to an important central bank policy loan rate. That was seen as precursor for a cut to the 5-year LPR.

The one-year LPR was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45pc from 3.55pc, a smaller cut than what most economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks were mixed as investors were disappointed by China’s milder-than-expected measures to boost confidence, with the country’s sluggish recovery and property woes keeping sentiment fragile.

China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate today but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged, falling short of market expectations of cuts to both rates.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.5pc by the midday recess to its lowest since late November 2022, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4pc.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.4pc, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.3pc.

Meanwhile, Tokyo shares ended a three-day losing streak to close higher, with bargain-hunting supporting the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4pc to end at 31,565.64, while the broader Topix index added 0.2pc to 2,241.49.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.1pc to 2,507.16 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3pc to 7,124.60.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.3pc at 65,147.47. New Zealand and Singapore retreated while Bangkok and Jakarta gained.

