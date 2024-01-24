China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost its slowing economy

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s central bank said Wednesday it will cut the ratio of reserves banks must hold to help boost the slowing economy.

The announcement by the People’s Bank of China prompted a surge in share prices in Chinese markets, with Hong Kong’s benchmark jumping 3.6%.

Central bank Gov. Pan Gongsheng said the deposit reserve requirement would be cut by 0.5% as of Feb. 5. Pan said that would inject about 1 trillion yuan ($141 billion) into the economy.

He told reporters in Beijing that the central bank also soon plans to issue a policy on lending to property developers to help support the industry.